Makoko Protest: Lagos Assembly Urges Information Commissioner To enlighten Public On Demolitions

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the state government through the Commissioner for Information, to intensify public enlightenment on the ongoing demolition exercises across the state.

The lawmakers said the enlightenment will curb misinformation and ensure proper public understanding of government actions.

This resolution followed a motion raised under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, during plenary at the hallowed chamber.

Rising to address the House, Ogundipe expressed concern over what he described as a growing wave of publications and commentaries circulating in the public domain, particularly concerning developments in the Makoko area.

According to him, such reports are laden with inaccuracies, distortions, and unverified allegations capable of misleading the public and unnecessarily heightening tension against the Lagos State Government.

He stressed the need to clearly restate the legislative position of the House, noting that matters relating to infrastructure safety, power-line setbacks, environmental control, and demolitions fall strictly within the purview of the executive arm of government and its relevant regulatory agencies.

He emphasized that the Lagos State House of Assembly does not carry out demolitions. He further clarified that while the House does not execute demolitions, it has consistently discharged its constitutional responsibility by advocating dialogue, humane engagement, and strict adherence to lawful processes in addressing urban development and regeneration challenges across the State.

Ogundipe explained that assurances given during previous engagements with stakeholders on the Makoko issue were not intended as a blanket suspension of lawful executive actions.

Rather, they reflected the Assembly’s commitment to intervening through appropriate legislative channels, guided by due process and the rule of law.

The lawmaker reaffirmed the Assembly’s unwavering commitment to peaceful civic engagement, the protection of democratic rights, and the promotion of orderly and respectful dialogue as the only sustainable approach to resolving conflicts.

While acknowledging the right of citizens to express grievances, he cautioned that intimidation, verbal abuse, misinformation, and attempts to breach secured government facilities cannot be justified under the guise of protest.

Following deliberations, the House was urged to resolve on key measures aimed at de-escalating tensions and fostering understanding.

These include calling on the Lagos State Governor, through the Honourable Commissioner for Information, to adequately enlighten the public on the ongoing demolitions across the State for clarity and transparency.

The House also urged aggrieved members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid allowing fifth columnists or mischief-makers to hijack their genuine concerns.

In addition, legislators called for the support of all stakeholders to enable the Lagos State House of Assembly to fully engage relevant parties, with a view to identifying the root causes of the issues and proffering lasting solutions.

Furthermore, the Assembly appealed to civil society organisations and the media to exercise restraint, accuracy, and responsibility in their reportage, while encouraging all stakeholders to embrace dialogue rather than confrontation.

Ogundipe concluded that these steps are essential to sustaining peace, protecting lives and property, and upholding the integrity of democratic institutions in Lagos State.