Makoko Intervention Carried Out For Safety, Environmental, Redevelopment Policy – LASG

The Lagos State Government on Monday declared that the recent demolitions in Makoko were part of a broader, statewide safety and environmental policy aimed at preventing disasters linked to unsafe settlements, fire outbreaks, and high-risk infrastructure locations.

The state government made the declaration during a press conference by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa.

Babatunde, flanked by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, and other state officials, said Lagos State’s intervention in Makoko was driven primarily by the need to protect lives, particularly in areas located in close proximity to hightension power lines.

He said the Lagos State Government remains committed to improving living conditions across vulnerable communities while balancing development, environmental protection, and public safety.

He noted that similar clearance exercises had been carried out in several parts of Lagos following fatal incidents caused by fallen power cables, stressing that Makoko was not singled out for enforcement.

He said: “Clearing high-tension corridors is a safety requirement across Lagos State. The action taken in Makoko is consistent with what has been done in other communities.”

Babatunde, who disclosed that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration set aside $2 million since 2021 for the redevelopment of the Makoko waterfront to meet international standards, assured that the Lagos State Government will compensate residents of the area whose properties would be affected.

He explained that the Lagos State Government had earlier explored multiple redevelopment options for Makoko, including a proposed shoreline extension project.

However, the plan was discontinued after environmental impact assessments by technical experts, construction firms, and international partners indicated that it posed significant ecological risks to the lagoon and surrounding marine life.

Babatunde said Lagos State has since adopted the Water City Project as a more sustainable alternative, which allows for continued habitation of the fishing community while addressing sanitation, infrastructure, and environmental concerns. “We need to do what we have to do. If we don’t, then we are en- dangering the lives of the people.

“However, we need to do it in a systematic way. We have to do it according to international conventions. “The United Nations delegation had visited the area (Makoko) in 2021. So, it is not an area that we are joking with at all. It is an area that we want to ensure that we do the needful and improve their living standards.

“So, the United Nations have gone there and promised they are going to support the Lagos State Government. We have been having meetings, and Mr. Governor has set up a committee. “And one of the things that came out of our several meetings in Cairo, Washington and different places that we have had meetings, was the fund.

“Mr. Governor committed $2 million for the redevelopment of the community, and we are expecting $8 million in counterpart funding from the United Nations, but I am sure we all know what is happening today. “There are funds that are no longer available to most of those donor agencies and multilateral organisations.

“And what we need to do is to look inwards, and this is why the Lagos State Government, together with our international partners, are calling on different donor agencies, the international community and various business organisations within and outside Nigeria to support us.”

Babatunde, while justifying the Lagos State Government plan for Makoko, cited previous regeneration projects in Okobaba, Adeniji-Adele, and Dosunmu as examples where redevelopment was achieved through consultation and negotiated agreements with affected residents and traders.

He said: “Early last year, one of the things that we accomplished was the relocation of the people in Okobaba. We moved them without any noise.