Makoko Could Redefine Coastal Development

The Lagos State House of Assembly’s recent directive to halt enforcement activities in Makoko has created an unexpected opportunity.

Beyond the immediate reprieve for displaced families lies a question with implications far beyond Nigeria: can a coastal megacity transform an informal waterfront settlement without erasing it?

The answer may be taking shape in the form of a $10 million “Water City” project that treats water not as a problem to solve but as infrastructure to build upon.

For decades, Makoko has been portrayed through a familiar lens: the resilient slum, the “Venice of Africa”, the informal settlement that refuses to disappear.

The Lagos State Government and UN agencies are now proposing a different approach. The Water Cities model envisions a transformation in place that preserves the fishing community while addressing the safety and sanitation challenges that make current conditions untenable.

At the project’s core is a $2 million commitment from Lagos State, with $8 million being sought from UNDP and UN-Habitat.

This represents a deliberate departure from previous approaches. Rather than shoreline extension and land reclamation that disrupts aquatic ecosystems, officials have embraced what urban planners call “floating urbanism”: vertical development on the water itself.

For the Egun fishing community, whose presence on the lagoon dates back two centuries, this, more than being an architectural innovation, is a formal recognition of their right to remain.

The Water Cities model envisions modular, flood-resilient structures that allow increased density without sacrificing the traditional livelihoods that provide significant protein to Lagos markets.

The involvement of international consultants and the completion of feasibility studies signal serious intent. The goal is moving from prototype projects like the defunct floating school to scalable urban systems.

By integrating traditional boat-building crafts with modern engineering, the project aims to make Makoko a global pilot for climate adaptation in coastal cities.

The House of Assembly’s intervention to establish a joint task force creates space for negotiation with residents who know the lagoon best.

True regeneration requires more than capital and concrete. It requires sustained consultation with people who’ve made this challenging environment livable for generations.

The current pause allows recalibration to ensure international funding translates into tangible improvements in schools, healthcare, and sanitation while preserving waterfront cultural heritage.

This is where the concept of the Blue Economy becomes relevant. Rather than viewing water as territory to be conquered through land reclamation, the Blue Economy framework treats aquatic environments as foundations for sustainable development.

It’s infrastructure that works with water rather than against it. For Lagos, this means recognizing that the lagoon is an asset if properly integrated into urban planning.

If the Water Cities model succeeds, Makoko shifts from problem to potential solution for coastal cities worldwide facing rising seas and growing populations.

Climate change makes this urgent. By 2050, most of the world’s megacities will be coastal, and many will face flooding that makes waterfront living not a choice but a necessity.

Learning to build on water isn’t just about Makoko. It’s about whether cities can adapt to a century where water increasingly shapes urban life.

The engineering solutions being tested in Lagos today could inform development from Manila to Miami, from Dhaka to Jakarta.

This explains why international attention focuses not on witnessing another demolition but on whether a megacity can finally learn to build with water and its people.

The next phase will determine whether Makoko becomes a model or remains an anomaly.

Success requires more than innovative design. It requires political will to resist the easier path of clearance, consistent funding beyond initial commitments, and genuine partnership with a community whose relationship with water predates the modern city around them.

What happens in Makoko matters because coastal cities worldwide are facing land scarcity as populations grow and sea levels rise.

The question isn’t whether cities will need to build on water. The question is whether they’ll do it through displacement or development that preserves the communities already there.

Lagos has a chance to show the world what the second path looks like.