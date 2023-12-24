Making Your Children Enjoy the Moment

One day, one of my sons and I were watching Chelsea and Liverpool foot- ball clubs of England play a very important match at the Chelsea football grounds. At that period of English football, Chelsea was the dominant force. They were winning almost all their matches. But a few minutes after this particular match started, Liverpool scored. As footballers usually do, Liverpool players celebrated the goal they scored. My son, who was then a teenager said “why are they celebrating? Why are they happy? They should know that Chelsea will soon equalize and eventually win the game.”

One of the most embarrassing moments in the lives of children is when they start losing their teeth, especially the middle ones. This tends to give them a funny and strange look. When some other families laugh at the new and funny looks of their toothless children, we buy snacks and a nice drink for our own. We congratulate them and make them feel special for losing a tooth. We tell them with all excitement that before now, they had the teeth of a child. But those teeth were now giving way in order for them to have the teeth of an adult.

They therefore kept looking forward to when they would lose the next tooth. They were always the first to announce it to us because of the celebration that would follow and the sense of journeying into adulthood that we put into them. We have passed this tradition on to our grandchildren. Some few years back, two of my grandchildren ran to me announcing to me that they had lost a tooth each. As usual, I congratulated them. I told them that I would buy each of them something to eat.

On a visit to a family a few years ago, we saw a child of the home looking very sad. He told us in tears that everyone in the house was laughing at him because he had lost his front teeth. One of the basic duties of a father or mother is to make their children feel good about themselves. When, therefore, the whole household starts to call a child who has lost their front teeth names such as “main road” or “express road” or “window teeth” etc, they are not making such a child enjoy that moment of his/ her life.

The teeth changing stage of life of a child is one of those delicate periods when a child’s self-image and self-importance can be built or damaged. Many children are ashamed of their dentition, faces and looks at this stage of their lives because their own family makes fun of them by calling them all types of names. It should not be so. We should make them feel happy and important when they lose their teeth. Do not laugh at your children again. Love you.