Making the Nigeria Prize for Literature Shortlist, Milestone for Me – Ojomu

Abideen Abolaji Ojomu is a playwright, poet, actor, and dancer with multiple performances. He is the author of the play ‘The Ojuelegba Crossroads’ which is one of the three shortlists for the 2023 edition of the NLNG sponsored ‘The Nigeria Prize for Literature. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Ojomu talks about the play, his writing, expectations and other issues

Congratulations for making the shortlist for this year’s edition of The Nigerian Prize for Literature. How does that make you feel?

Making the shortlist of the NLNG prize for literature is a very important milestone in my writing. It is surely a reward for the 23 years of research and study to create an art that will have socio-political implications. I see the Nigeria Prize for Literature as an award that has regional and global relevance in its pursuit of the dissemination of African literature and art to the world in a manner that re-educates the world about our historical antecedents and future potential, and I worked hard to create an art that pays credence to that. I feel greatly rewarded for this pursuit of excellence in African Art.

What was the motivation for writing ‘The Ojuelegba Crossroads’?

I have always had the joke with my friend that if had I been recruited by NLNG or any top oil and gas company after graduation, I probably would not have written this book because I would have had different lived experiences. I graduated from Lagos State University in 2000 as a chemical engineer and couldn’t find a job in that field.

I realized that the jobs of most chemical engineers are overseas because of the low level of industrialisation in Nigeria. This experience led me to start engaging with the socio-political situation in Nigeria. I then decided to further my undergraduate intentions by writing a book that projects the socio-economic vicissitude of ordinary people in a country with immense resources and opportunities.

I was also interested in engaging with the problem of Black people in general and the inability to live to the height of our potential. The play discusses the unity of our people, and the need to rediscover the opportunities and strength in our diversity and to culTivate a national pride consistent with the greatness of ancestors.

Would you say the title resonates with the idea behind it?

Yes it does. By definition, a crossroads is a point at which a crucial decision must be made that will have far-reaching consequences. ‘The Ojuelegba Crossroads’ is a very important place not only in Lagos but on the African continent due to its peculiar and cultural antecedent. It has been a point of cultural convergence as our ancestors venerate the “elegba or Legba” diety at this location.

Over the centuries, development stretches it steel and concrete limbs across the remote forest, and Ojubo- Elegba now shortened to Ojuelegba finds itself at a very important crossroads connecting important settlements at its four cardinals. These bordering settlements advanced as a result of social imperatives but the cross- road remains a bottleneck thereby preventing the consolidation of the disparate developments into a single formidable whole.

The crossroads can no longer hold up on its primary responsibility of providing the required link for the stronger whole. Based on the existential and development crises posed by the crossroad at which every African Nation finds itself it is required to find new ways to resolve this impasse.

The shrine of the deities, the masquerades, and the ancestors are right around the corners, can we knell before our ancestors and ask how they are built the Benin Kingdom, Borgu Kingdom, Fulani Empire, Hausa Kingdoms, Kanem Bornu Empire, Kwararafa Kingdom, Ibibio Kingdom, Nupe Kingdom, Oyo Empire, Songhai Empire, Warri Kingdom, Ile Ife Kingdom, and Yagba East Kingdom.

Our ancestors’ greatness enthralled them before buying their lies engulfed us and led us away from our greatness. The book is a metaphor us to rediscover the greatness of our ancestors and walk in the shadow of their greatness. The metaphor of the book and the headings is perhaps a clarion summon for us to remove all bottlenecks on the path of our development as a country.

This book is calling us to make that far-reaching decision that changes the destiny of our country and our people. It is calling us to rise up and take the rein of leadership in regional and global affairs.

‘The Ojuelegba Cross- roads’ was described as a book of metaphor, why did you choose to write in metaphor?

Metaphors are a powerful linguistic tool that solicits different meanings from the same expression. It empowers the speaker to leave more unsaid and solicit the listeners to find their own meaning, metaphor allows everyone to actively partake in the dialog so that very useful meanings are created.

Writing in metaphor is a very difficult method of writing because it demands a lot of critical thinking on the part of the writer as he looks for ex- pression and language that invites different meanings and interpretations.

Every word, every expression, every sentence, and every silence were carefully chosen so that they left mean- ing at the discretion of the audience. Metaphors invite the audience to partake in the dialog until they too become creators of art as they unravel the metaphor.

It is my intention that audiences also become artists as they go through my work. There are still a lot of hidden meanings in the book that most critics have not found, I believe time will unveil all the gems hidden in the book.

How long did it take you to research, put your thoughts together and write this play?

Twenty-three years to be

You have written several plays such as ‘Oils wheels’, ’Woes of Warriors’. What really stands The Ojulegba Crossroads out among your other plays?

The depth of research and the time devoted to learning about our historical antecedents sets the book apart.

How would you describe the NLNG’s commitment to promoting literature and creativity?

The NNLG Prize for Literature is empowering the development of literature in Nigeria. The number of new literary works created to compete for the award over the past years is staggering and these is a very important prerequisite to the development and preservation of our culture. Literature is a very powerful tool for nation building because it revitalises and influences our thought process.

A great story about the braveness of one’s ancestors stimulates a feeling of braveness. The current trajectory of growth in the African and Black literature occasioned by the NLNG award plays a very important role in the preservation of Black History and culture (due to the population of Nigeria, approximately one in every 10 black person is a Nigerian.)

However, there is need to create an ecosystem around literature which might include, theatre infrastructure, books distribution and channel, publishing, library unfractured, research grant for historical document, etc. These programs will ensure the realisation of potential for social and economic change that literature could deliver.

Having gone this far, what are your expectations?

I see a great future for the book. I see relevance for the book for the unification and Africa and the pursuance of a stronger and more prosperous continent. This is my most important expectations. I perhaps this expectation will lead the book to the winner of the NLNG prize for Literature.