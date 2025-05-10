Making The Ideals NSF Count At Gateway Games

Share

Olympic Games attract the biggest assemblage of people worldwide. It comes up every four years. At continental level, from this part of the world, Africa, the African Games is the biggest and so only a prepared country with adequate facilities can host. To host the Olympic Games is no child’s play. It is massive because athletes from all parts of the world will gather for the games. Technical officials will be there, medical personnel will be on the ground just as the volunteers will also be in the train to guarantee a good event. For example, at the 2024 Olympics in France, about 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) competed in 36 sports with 329 medals at stake. Four years earlier in 2020 in Tokyo, about 14,000 athletes took part in over 400 events.

The situation is the same for AG. Athletes from different parts of the continent converge in a venue for honours. Qualifying events reduce the number of finalists to the barest minimum for the host country to manage.

At the national level, every country stages a national sports festival to identify hidden talents and also to prepare them for the big challenge of the senior level in which they will be representing the country on the global stage in their respective sports disciplines. Interestingly, about the same number of athletes expected at the Olympic Games will also converge for national games. The forthcoming Gateway Games will host between 10,000 and 12,000 athletes.

Over the years, Edo and Delta have been at the forefront of hosting and performance at the NSF. The best athletes in the country are from this region till date. They pamper athletes with welfare and make them feel good to deliver results.

The federations are expected to be up and doing in staging events respectively to prepare athletes for the games. The economic situation of the country has not helped matters as federations struggle to get sponsors for events.

In the last couple of months, two regional games were held –the South West Games and the Niger Delta Sports Festival. Thankfully, we can say that these games were the preparations for the main event, the NSF, coming up between May 16th and 31st.

The Federal Government is also expected to play a huge role through the National Sports Commission. The NSC must provide the full backing expected in terms of finance and other logistics to ensure the games go smoothly.

This time, the venue is Ogun State for the 22nd national games and over 10,000 athletes will be in the state for the event and that is why it is safe to take NSF as the country’s version of the Olympic Games.

Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, and Remo Sports Complex are the major venues for the event. In Abeokuta, the Sports Complex in Ijeja will host indoor games like wrestling, boxing, table tennis and also outdoor centres for basketball, handball and volleyball.

Ikenne will host some other events as well including football just as golf club and cultural club in Abeokuta are other venues.

The NSC and federations should roll out national scouts to identify talents at the games in preparation for bigger tasks ahead for Team Nigeria. These athletes are young. Some of them might be travelling the distance for the very first time. A good example is Tobi Amusan, who emerged recently at the Youth Games and the NSF. Today, she is a world record holder in the 100m women’s hurdles event. With a good scouting system and planning, more of such athletes can be discovered at Gateway Games 2024, taking place in 2025.

Ogun State has doubled efforts to stage these games. The preparation was shaky from start but like magic, things are now in top gear for the youths of Nigeria to be comfortable at the NSF.

The Niger Delta Sports Festival staged recently embraced equal number of participation for all athletes. It was a game changer and that was why Bayelsa State emerged as champions. It might be late to do the same for Gateway Games but that is the way to go and I hope the NSC will note this.

More importantly, Governor Dapo Abiodun must double his efforts on security for the two-week duration of the games. Having over 10,000 athletes in the same venue is a huge task. The camp must be duly secured just as it is expected that there must be surveillance on the roads for 24 hours all through the duration of the games.

The convergence of Nigerian youths in Ogun State should be celebrated. Making the event count is very important and the federations and the NSC led by Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade should be up to the task to do the right things at the games.

