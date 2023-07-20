Making Technology Jobs Attractive To Females In Nigeria

While technology keeps growing in the country, the ratio of females taking up jobs in the industry is still low compared to their male counterparts. Experts are making efforts to make the industry attractive to women, Abolaji Adebayo writes

Despite all the advocacy for the massive inclusion of females in the telecoms and technology ecosystem, the gender gap is still wide in the industry. With less than 30 percent of female experts in the tech industry, experts believe there is still much to be done by the government and other industry stakeholders to bridge the digital gender gap. There still exists a gender gap in Nigeria’s tech industry even though the sector is becoming robust and rewarding.

“There are just a few of us (women) in the system. It is practically dominated by men, as you will notice in many workspaces,” Morenikeji Adebayo, an ICT expert said. “There are not as many women as men in Nigeria’s rapidly growing tech ecosystem,” Adebayo stated. According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), women make up only 22 percent of the country’s total number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) university graduates, and not all of them eventually work in the technology industry.

Challenges

According to research by the African Academy of Sciences, multiple factors, including policy issues, institutional barriers, and individual challenges, contribute to the existing inequalities and underrepresentation of women in the tech ecosystem. Out of the 396 respondents surveyed in the research, 61.1 percent of women’s personal capabilities influenced them to take up a STEM career, 26 percent were influenced by their parents, academic preparation took 26 percent, and women role models (24%) contributed to the choices women make to pursue STEM-related careers.

In comparison, 76 percent of women were attracted to a STEM career because it fit their capability. The need for higher salaries (16.5%) or job security (24.2%) did not seem to feature as the main attractions to STEM. However, there were qualitative views suggesting remuneration in terms of financial benefits as one reason they were motivated to pursue STEM courses. For instance, there were only five females in Onoriode Dafetta’s Industrial Engineering class at the University of Benin.

Today, she is a Frontend and Power Platform Developer at Reliance Infosystems “I think it is more about passion than the course you studied,” Miss Dafetta said.

Low remuneration

Women have been described as an integral part of the global tech ecosystem but are constantly excluded by a myriad of factors, including cultural barriers, scarce digital skills, lack of internet access, and male-dominated work- spaces. Much of this has also been linked to low funding for women in the tech sector. Between 2013 and 2021, African tech startups received $12.6 billion in funding, but women-led firms accounted for less than 5 percent of this, against the 82 percent cooped by their male counterparts.

(82 plus 5 is not 100 – the 13 percent is for startups that are jointly owned by men and women). Shola Akinpelu, a co-founder of HerVest, a platform that provides financial services to African women, said women were also subjected to underpaid roles within the tech ecosystem. Akinpelu, whose firm provides financial inclusion for women, said the global tech industry lost about $160 trillion annually to this disparity.

She noted that measures had been put in place to improve access for Nigerian women in tech, but said this was set back by the impact of COVID-19. “Before COVID, we were at 102 years in closing the total gender gap, but now, it stands at 136 years,” Akinpelu told participants at a digital conference in Lagos.

Nigeria’s rank

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Nigeria 139th out of 156 countries in its 2021 Global Gender Gap Report released in March, dropping 11 places from its position in 2020. The report noted that only 67.2 percent of the overall gender gap in sub-Saharan Africa had been closed, leaving a deficit of 32.7 percent. It noted that at such a slow pace, it would take 121.7 years to close the gender gap.

Out of the 35 countries in the sub-region, Nigeria was ranked just above Chad (148), Mali (149), and the Democratic Republic of Congo (151). With Nigeria’s gender gap index at 62.7 percent, only 49.3 percent of women are in the workplace, likewise other sectors. For instance, Nigeria has only achieved 4.7 percent of the political empowerment gender gap as the country has never had a female president. Also, only 13.9 percent of firms in Nigeria have women as leaders.

Making effort

Despite these challenges, Nigerian women are rising above barriers in the tech space. Temitope Omotolani’s FarmCrowdy is digitising Nigeria’s agricultural sector, improving food security while helping investors and farmers across the country gain revenue. She is also a co-founder at Crowdyvest, a platform that has raised over $35 million through savings and investment for multiple businesses.

The only Nigerian woman on the 2019 edition of the Forbes 30 under 30, Tito Ovia, is passionate about improving the quality of health care in Africa with Helium Health, a healthcare platform used by over 5,000 doctors and 500,000 patients across West Africa. Secure ID, founded by Kofo Akinkugbe, is a market leader in smart card technology and digital security, fully verified by VISA, Verve, and MasterCard. It also owns the only smart card production plant in West Africa.

Dana Kohut, the founder of The Prime View, a platform for sharing experiences about digital innovation and technology from experts in business and technology, noted in Forbes, in 2022 that very few women became ‘newsmakers’ in the field of technology and journalism. Women working for technology companies and startups lack visibility and representation in the media, whether it is print, online, or television.

The Global Media Monitoring Report of 2021 noted that only 25 percent of women were news subjects in different story topics, such as print, television, and radio news in science, technology, research, funding, discoveries, and development. Key findings from the report show that 19 percent of topics speak about gender equality in the African region, which is highest when compared to Asia and the Middle East at one percent.

Improvement

The telecoms sector in Nigeria has witnessed remarkable contributions from women entrepreneurs, as they constitute 37 percent of all businesses in the industry. This trend highlights the growing influence and impact of women in driving innovation and growth within the sector. Women’s participation in the Nigerian telecoms industry has been steadily rising.

A 2019 report published by the Nigerian Communica- tions Commission (NCC) revealed that women accounted for 30 percent of the sector’s workforce. This demonstrates the increasing recognition of women’s abilities and their significant role in shaping the industry’s development. Notably, women make up approximately 47 percent of active telecom subscribers in Nigeria, according to a recent NCC report.

This statistic emphasised the demand for connectivity among women and underscores the necessity of ensuring their equal access to communication technologies. Despite these encouraging trends, a significant gender gap persists in leadership positions within the Nigerian telecoms sector. Recent reports indicate that women hold only 20 percent of top management positions. This disparity in leadership hampers gender diversity and limits the sector’s potential to benefit from a wider range of perspectives and expertise.

However, Nigerian women are changing the status quo and inspiring others to succeed in tech. Numerous initiatives are also im- proving access to opportunities for women within the tech ecosystem, including skills training, mentorship, and job placements. To further make the industry attractive to women, the Country Manager, Nigeria of Tech Expert, Olugnolahan Olusanya, said his firm gives women more opportunities than men.

According to him, though the number of women who apply to be trained in technology is low; they try to encourage them. “In our office, we make sure we take all the women who apply whole we may screen some men. We do this to encourage more women participation and try to make the job attractive to them.”

Government’s intervention

On its part, the Nigerian government has also shown some commitment to providing women with the necessary skills and tools to participate in the digital economy in line with the national ICT Policy and the Digital Economy Policy and Strategy. This is in line with section 7.4.3 (x) of the ICT policy, which seeks to promote ICT awareness and proficiency in mass and non-formal education, especially for women, children, youth, and the physically challenged.

Between 2019 and 2022, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) organised specialised training for 100 women and girls in each of the six geopolitical zones, intending to close the gender digital divide and promote job creation and financial inclusion.

“Toward the realisation of these objectives, the NITDA, in our efforts at assessing and addressing ICT skills requirements, will support sustainable economic growth, development strides and develop this unique training programme targeting women,” Hadiza Umar, NITDA head of Corporate Affairs, said. There was also a four-day capacity building organised in January 2022 for 60 women on ICT Technopreneurship in Dutse, Jigawa State.

Agitation

As these initiatives and many more strive to create opportunities for women in the tech sector, there have been calls for more female-focused activities and awareness of the importance of computer literacy and acquiring tech skills by more women in society. “We need to spread the word and educate more women on the numerous opportunities in tech, not just adults but young girls.

We need to catch them young and have more girls involved in tech,” Hadiza added. To close the gender gap in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, experts believe women need to own and hone their crafts despite challenges or perceived male dominance in tech workspaces. Nevertheless, despite the small gains in technology that women are celebrating, a lot has to be done on the corporate ladder, especially for women of colour.

Last line

Though some private firms have been encouraging women by giving them the opportunity of free tech training, there is a need for the government to aid this initiative by creating a conducive environment for them.