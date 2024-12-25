Making Progress Amid Global, Local Challenges

Share

Despite some challenges such as unstable global shipping, foreign exchange, inflation, among others, there were some level of progress in the last one year in the maritime industry, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

It was not business as usual early this year for the shipping lines, terminal operators, freight forwarders, importers and other stakeholders because of disruption the global shipping as the Red Sea became a hotbed of aggression for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group, who were attacking vessels sailing to Nigerian ports and other destinations in the world.

Consequences

Specifically, the ripple effects of Red Sea disruptions forced shippers to incur huge surcharges on their cargoes, leading to low imports, harsh economy and other challenges in the maritime.

According to to shipping company, Fluent Cargo CTO, one striking finding was the decline of the AsiaWest Africa trade lane, plummeting from 6th to 11th place this year as the port terminal operators complained that the port activities and cargo throughput recorded an all-time low of the year.

For these reasons, imports declined by more than 30 per cent at the Nigerian ports as container freight rates soared beyond importers expectation.

Apart from the disruption in shipping and the tension in the Red Sea, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s unstable exchange rate on Customs import duty, new surcharges introduced by shipping lines among others affected businesses in the industry.

Regardless of the huge revenue generated by the Customs in the year, challenges in the industry also restricted other agencies to contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Government efforts

Because of the challenges, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy sought for establishment of a strong policy framework that would drive maritime development.

For instance, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, described the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy framework as a well-rounded and inclusive policy framework that would enhance maritime governance and ultimately establish the sector as a key driver of national prosperity.

Acknowledging the maritime domain as a crucial pillar of Nigeria’s future economy, the minister harped on the importance of addressing the bond between the marine and blue economy sector side by side with economic growth, adding that the marine industry was fast gaining economic relevance and changing fortunes of many nations on a global scale.

NPA

Also, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made steps to negotiate a loan of $700 million from the Citibank to rehabilitate the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports, Lagos.

In addition, the authority in the year opened discussions with another funding agency to secure fund for the upgrading of Calabar, Warri, Onne and Rivers ports as well as the reconstruction of Escravos breakwaters.

The moves was taken in order to increase container traffic by over 70 per cent from the current 2 million containers per year to over 7 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) at the nation’s seaports as its Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, stressed the need for advanced infrastructure, technology integration and stakeholder collaboration to position Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for port modernisation to attract global shipping giants, like Meaesk Line, which currently delivers only 500,000 containers to Nigeria annually out of their seven million global containers.

In addition, the authority called for a review of the implementation of the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code in order to make the nation’s ports and shipping lanes more secured, resil

ient and aligned with the demands of a modern global maritime domain.

ient and aligned with the demands of a modern global maritime domain.

NIMASA

In the year, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) called for the adoption of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for infrastructural development in the Nigeria’s maritime sector as its Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, stressed the need to streamline processes through the use of technology in the sector.

In a move to reduce cost of shipping, boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the agency said it was making moves to increase safety at sea, capacity building, adding that it was seeking the review of its Act to strengthen and support the growth of the Nigerian economy through the maritime industry.

Moreover, Mobereola noted that NIMASA had entered into strategic relationship with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in tackling boat mishaps on the Nigerian brown waters.

NIWA

In the year, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) was granted exclusive power by Supreme Court to control all the inland waterways in the country to consolidate, harness the potential and control over 10,000 kilometres of waters in the country.

The judgement came at a time the government was planning to grow the nation’s economy to $1trillion through the marine and blue economy.

By the mandate, NIWA was empowered to issue licenses for inland navigation, piers, jetties and dockyards; surveys and was empowered to examines, approves designs and the construction of inland river crafts, shipyard, grants permits and licenses for sand dredging and pipeline construction.

Consequently, the authority introduced water marshals, surveillance boats, transport safety code, performance bond, aggressive safety campaigns across all loading points and opened the waterways for Public Private Partnership.

In addition, the authority inaugurated 15 boats of different capacities and purposes, designed to enhance surveillance, safety enforcement, emergency response on the nation’s inland waterways and launched the Inland Waterways Transportation referred to as Waterways Transportation Code (WTC).

The code was introduced to significantly standardise water transportation, minimise accidents and provide a structured environment for potential investors.

Customs

As global trade grows increasingly complex in the year, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) resolved to meet the demands of a dynamic trade environment as it adopted the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s Trade Facilitation Agreement, leading to the implementation of the Time Release Studies (TRS), Advance Ruling Systems (ARS), Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programmes and risk-based management systems to facilitate legitimate trade and improve compliance rates among importers and exporters.

Following the initiatives, the service raked in over N5 trillion in 11 months as revenue, while huge seizures were made in the ports.

Also, the service approved the promotion of 1,419 junior officers to their next rank in the service’s cadre during its 10th management meeting, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on November 29, 2024.

Last line

To further harness the opportunities in the industry, the Federal Government should open up the industry for private sector participation, especially in port terminal management.

Also, the maritime industry needs new policies to grow the economy, encourage investors and empower the local operators.

