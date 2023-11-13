Making of effective opposition

The existence of opposition is indispensable in any democracy as uncensored public criticism and threat of being thrown out of office prevents a political party in power from acting with impunity. It is against this backdrop that the opposition’s main role is to question the government of the day and hold it accountable to the public. Another major role of the opposition is to propose alternatives to what the government is doing, so that the public gets the benefit of political debate between different directions, as opposition is not just about disagreeing with the government. However, there are occasions that the oppositions agree with the government.

This tend to be when it is simply in the public’s interest that a problem is fixed as well as when the solution the government is proposing has wide support and is hard to disagree with. Regrettably, this has not been the case in Nigeria. Instead of holding the government accountable and serving as alternative platforms, most members of the opposition political parties have their eyes on appointments by the ruling party. Much noise would be made by members of the opposition to rubbish and paint the party in power in bad light, but immediately there is an opportunity to join the government, they grab it. While it is a general belief that no government could be long secured without a formidable opposition, some political analysts are however of the view that the opposition parties are equally guilty of the various misdeeds which they accuse the ruling party of.

To these analysts, apart from constant throwing of jibes at the ruling party, the opposition should at all times, bring to the fore, those programmes that government are supposed to embark on, which either by omission or commission, it has left undone. It was also advanced that criticisms should be constructive, positive and aimed at pointing out, things to those in government ought to do. Obi declares LP, Obidient Movement as effective opposition Perhaps, the need for a virile opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), informed the recent declaration by the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, that LP and the Obidient Movement is now an effective opposition to the President Tinubu-led administration. Obi, who was reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed Tinubu’s election, said at a press conference in Abuja, last week, that LP has moved into effective opposition due to its policies and the governance modalities the party campaigned for prior to the 2023 presidential election. His words: “Going forward, we in the Labour Party and the Obidient Movement are now effectively in opposition. We are glad that the nation has heard us loud and clear.

We shall now expand the confines of our message of hope to the rest of the country. We shall meet the people in the places where they feel pain and answer their needs for hope. At marketplaces, motor parks, town halls, board rooms, and university and college campuses, we will all carry and deliver the message of a new Nigeria. “As stakeholders and elected Labour Party officials, we shall remain loyal to our manifesto. We will continue to canvas for good governance and focus on issues that promote national interest, unity, and cohesion. We will continue to give primacy to our constitution, the rule of law, and the protection of ordered liberties. We will offer the checks and balances required in a functional democracy and vie robustly in forthcoming elections to elect those who share our vision of a new Nigeria. “Given our present national