May 28, 2023
Making My Sexuality Public Was Career Suicide – YBNL Princess

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, formerly known as YBNL Princess has revealed that making her sexuality public as a lesbian was career suicide.

This was revealed on the latest episode of Doyin’s Corner podcast hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyinsola David.

According to Temmie, her decision to make her sexuality public was career suicide, adding that many blacklisted her after she made the revelation.

She said, “I was working with somebody and he told me that there are rumours about my sexuality so I should get a boyfriend. I’m not playing this game again (laughs)

“The person wanted me to get a boyfriend to cover up for my career. I mean, it’s career suicide; what I did is a career suicide.

“I’m very aware of it. Coming out to say I’m gay kills my career. In the mainstream, nobody wants to associate with (a gay) And this is something I’m very aware of the consequences of my action. I took it deliberately.”

In case you are wondering, Temmie Ovwasa came into the limelight in 2015 following her introduction as the first female signee of the YBNL record.

However, she parted ways with the label in 2020 after falling out with YBNL boss, rapper Olamide.

The same year, she dropped the first openly gay album in Nigeria titled ‘E be like say dem swear for me’.

