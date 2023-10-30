Making Lagos Film City a game changer

Dateline: Wednesday October 18, 2023. That historic day when the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the epochal, official launch of the long-awaited Lagos Film City, located at the coastal Ketu-Ejinrin area of Epe Local Government Council, will remain memorable in the annals of the nation’s history, for more reasons than one. For instance, with the vision to be driven by Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the state government and Del-York Group it is billed to cost $100 million and cover 100 hectares of land. It has the potential not just to create jobs for the creative minds in the movie industry but will act as a catalyst for innovation, technology and storytelling.

As the governor rightly noted, it will stimulate economic growth and attract investment. The Film City, in his words: “Will be a hub for film production, post-production, visual effects and ancillary services that support film making”. Furthermore, he reiterated that: “We envision a film city that is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, sound stages, editing suites, production offices, and everything necessary to bring the magic of the silver screen to life”. Well said, we would agree. Indeed, it is coming at a momentous period when Nigeria has become globally recognised for the movie industry, aptly referred to as ‘Nollywood’. With it, several seasoned producers have been churning out blockbuster films, spanning epic movies, as well as those that have promoted traditional concepts, education, comedy and thrilling versions that have grossed millions of naira across the globe, to make the brilliant brains behind them smiling all the way to the bank. Notably, the film city will also strengthen the fascinating vision and the worthy legacies of legends such as Ola Balogun, Herbert Ogunde, Eddie Ugbomah, Kenneth Nnebue, and Okechukwu Ogunjiafor amongst many others. Good enough, that the current generation of film makers such as Kunle Afolayan, Tunde Kelani, Kemi Adetiba, Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham have achieved the feats with little or no support from the federal and state governments. That remains an inspiration for the younger generation to take the industry to a higher level. Interestingly, hit Nollywood movies such as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ and ‘Omo Ghetto, the Saga’ both produced by the wave-making Funke Akindele have gone ahead to gross the highest recorded movie revenues with N686,423,056 and N636,129,220 respectively.

They are closely followed by the Kemi Adetiba-directed ‘The Wedding Party’ and its part two, both which have hit whopping sums of N452,288,605 and N433,197,377. It would be recalled that when the latter film was showcased at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2016, its effect reverberated across the world. So, with the film city the horizon will beam brighter. That is more so now, that the Lagos State Government has pledged to be a partner in progress and a solid shoulder to change the narrative. With it, movie buffs not only in Nigeria but the world over should expect greater things from the industry. To do so, significant elements such as security, stable infrastructural development, including stable electric power supply and good access roads must be guaranteed and sustained. Noteworthy also is the decision by the state government to involve the traditional institution at Epe right from the outset.

And with regards to tourism, the film city will provide a veritable platform to sell the good image that Nigeria needs more than ever before. On pragmatic partnerships, we are of the firm opinion that more of the local players, as investors, should key into the vast opportunities that would be provided by this laudable and potentially lucrative 21st century initiative. As the CEO of Del-York Group, Linus Idahosa, the private partner of the city rightly noted, it would serve as a “catalyst for creative mastery, economic vibrancy, job generation and serve as a key to unlock an extraordinary future for the state”. But the right steps have to be taken, to drive an inclusive vision, capable of making the film industry a game changer, similar to what Hollywood has done for the USA. The guiding laws should however, be spelt out and adhered to, right to the letters, all built on the strong pillars of integrity, professionalism and diligence of duty.