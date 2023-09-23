Making Case for Youth Empowerment, Education of Indigent Nigerians

It is generally acknowledged that any given society must at all times ensure that all segments are carried along as valued stakeholders in such society’s developmental strides. Governments and other relevant stakeholders who are public spirited must put in place safeguards that will ensure that poor and other vulnerable segments contribute and not become a drain to such society in a sustainable manner.

This is in keeping with the philosophy of harnessing the inherent talents of such segments through some form of assistance that would help them attain their potential of utilizing their God given talents and skills to advance humanity. One organization that has done this effectively over a period of time spanning a little over two and a half decades is the Azemobor Gregory Foundation, which has utilized several platforms and programmes to help many vulnerable citizens live their dreams of becoming important personalities in the Nigerian society.

Apart from many Scholarship Support Programmes it (the foundation) has undertaken on a number of occasions across the country where the management has been going from one town to the other to search for brilliant yet indigent pupils, the foundation has also been providing skills and tools for such a category of people.

The foundation recently merged the two initiatives that is awarding scholarships and provision of tools to some Nigerians who want to work and be productive but lack the requisite tools and materials to be able to do so. Beneficiaries of the two schemes recently converged on the premises of the foundation to get their newly acquired tools and scholarship funds from the foundation.

The cynosure of all eyes was 19 years old Michael Afolayan who was for several years apprenticed as a shoe maker to his master somewhere in Ikeja. After years of graduation from his master, Michael was presented with equipment to start his shoe making business.

It was a dream come true as The Azemobor Gregory Foundation team presented a set of shoe making equipment worth N400,000 to young Afolayan to enable him start his shoe making business anywhere of his choice. The recipient and his elder brother, Dare are beneficiaries of the Azemobor Gregory Foundation Support Programme since it commenced operations sometime in 2015 when they were still in primary school.

A visibly elated Michael who interspersed his speech with songs and praises to God thanked the foundation for the gesture which he said will turn his life and fortunes around. “Today is a remarkable day in my life. It is a remarkable day in the sense that what I thought was impossible has been made possible by the Azemobor Gregory Foundation who today found me worthy to be assisted with tools that would help me start life effectively,” he said.

Commenting that the relationship that had existed between the foundation and the beneficiaries began when Michael was in Senior Secondary School and developed a passion for shoe making business with the hope of making it big in future. He got apprenticed for the trade whilst still in secondary school and after three years of apprenticeship he graduated as a professional shoe maker. His dream is to establish the biggest shoe making industry in Nigeria.

On the other hand, his brother, Dare hopes to continue his education alongside the business of shoe making as he had always wanted to be when he was so young. For Michael who lost his father 15 years ago when he was barely 4 years old, the journey had been somewhat tortuous and difficult considering the fact that the two of them had been raised by the poor widowed mother who was saddled with the responsibility for their upkeep.

The Founder of the Foundation, Apos- tle Gregory Azemobor on the occasion said, “But to God be the glory that, today, his dream to become a shoe making entrepreneur is now a reality courtesy the Azemobor Gregory Foundation. This is what we have been doing over the years and we are happy to once again do it today because we are making the dreams of these gentlemen come to fruition.”

Azemobor used the occasion to appeal to governments at all tiers as well as public spirited Nigerians to always spare thoughts for the needy in the society who are being left out in the scheme of things. “Beloved, we all can help to give hope and a better future to indigent kids, who are out of school through personal Scholarship gestures to support such hapless children.

Also many kids who are interested in learning a trade can be supported to do so,” he said. He concluded that his foundation will not relent in its self-imposed assignment of taking indigent children out of the street by sending them to school