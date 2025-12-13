Making Amotekun Core Agency For State Police Risky – Stakeholders

Makinde will likely abuse it, says Oyo APC.

The creation of Amotekun by South West Governors was a response to rising insecurity in the region just as it is also aimed to complement efforts of the Federal Government in addressing specific local security challenges.

Findings revealed that the rationale behind the creation was to leverage local knowledge and cooperation to gather intelligence and respond effectively and to ensure regional collaboration, thereby, foster cooperation among South West states to tackle shared security concerns.

But, in the recent times, there have been divergent opinions as to the operational system of the Amotekun operatives in the state, especially Osun State. This has become even more highlighted following calls to make it core agency for state police. To some people, Amotekun has done tremendously well in the area of security and intelligence gathering while to others, it has become a political took in the hands of the state governments.

Saturday Telegraph sampled the opinion of a cross section of people opined that while the local security outfit is indeed in their state to boost security and curb crime, others, especially, members of the opposition parties, said they (Amotekun outfits) are the tools using by the government to deal with the opposition perceived as their enemies.

Osun Amotekun remains apolitical, professional

The Public Relations Officer Osun State chapter of the Amotekun Corps, Mr. Yusuf Idowu Abass told one of correspondents that contrary to the insinuation in some quarters, the security outfit is apolitical, professional and committed to its lawful mandate.

According to Abass, Amotekun was established to safeguard the lives and property of residents across the state and to protect communities from marauders, bandits, and criminal elements. This mandate is firmly rooted in the legal frame-work that created the Corps, and it remains the guiding principle behind all our operations.

“In Osun State, Amotekun operates strictly within the provisions of the law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Corps upholds transparency, accountability, and professionalism in all engagements. “Our operations are governed by laid-down rules, protocols, and operational ethics, leaving no room for political interference or misuse of the outfit against any individual, group, or political party.

“We emphasise that Osun Amotekun is for the people. We are not an appendage of any political structure, nor do we serve partisan interests. Our officers and commanders are non-partisan, apolitical, and dedicated solely to the safety and well-being of the citizens we are sworn to protect.

“The leadership of the Osun Amotekun Corps comprises seasoned, highly trained, and reputable security experts who have served the nation meritoriously. From the Board Chairman, AIG Wale Abbas (Rtd.), to the Corps Commander, High Chief Dr. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, and the Field Commander, Captain Olusoji Akanni (Rtd.), the Corps is guided by individuals with decades of experience in the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army.

These leaders under- stand the discipline, integrity, and neutrality required in security operations, and they cannot be compromised under any circumstances. “Osun Amotekun remains committed to fairness, professionalism, and the rule of law.

We reassure the public that the Corps will continue to carry out its duties diligently without fear or favour, and without being swayed by political interests. “Our loyalty is to the people of Osun State their safety, peace, and security will always remain our foremost priority”

Youth group call for functionality of Amotekun operatives

Speaking on the issue, Spokesperson, Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens, Comrade Raufu Sodiq popularly acknowledged the role of Amotekun in crime reduction in the state since its creation. Sodiq frowned at the continuous closure of Amotekun offices in Osun due to the incident that happened recently at Akinlalu, saying instead of the closing of their offices, the officers that committed the crime should be made to face their consequences instead of the total closure of their operations.

“The continual closure of Some Amotekun offices across Osun State has emboldened criminals, leading to increased cases of robbery, thuggery, and cultism. The security situation in the state is precarious, and if not addressed, it may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“The police cannot do it all; the Amotekun is needed to support security efforts. However, the local government also plays a key role in the proper functioning and operations of the local security outfit. An interesting case study is the current security issues going on in Ile-Ife and its environs.

“Our organisation visited Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where the cases of robbing, thuggery is affecting the students living within and outside campus and the entire of Ife town as a whole have seen increased crime rate since the closure of the Amotekun in the zone, this is because Amotekun Operatives usually patrol day and night in bushes and other dark sports across the state, and with the closure of their office in some places, they are unable to perform basic security related activities.”

Osun APC accuses Amotekun Corps of harassing members

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried alleged excesses of operatives of the Corps, saying the security outfit has become the political arm of the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke. The APC alleged that the Amotekun Corps is being used to oppress and victim- ise its members in the state by the Governor Adeleke led administration.

According to Mogaji Kola Olabisi who is the party’s director of media and publicity, “The Osun Amotekun Corps keeping many citizens and supporters of the APC in their secretly-operated dingy underground cells in their headquarters at Power-line Area, Ikirun Road, Osogbo.

According to the party in a chat with one of our correspondents, “Family members of some of the detainees are not aware of the ordeals of their loved ones in the hands of the Osun Amotekun Corps.” The party added that it had equally been informed that “The Amotekun Corps office in Bolorunduro Local Government Area of the state operates a disturbing cell where innocent Nigerians and members of the opposition party are brutalised and daily tortured.”

Amotekun operatives should remain neutral

Osun monarch A traditional ruler, the Alagbeda of Agbeda, Oba Adesoji Adeniyi who urged residents of the state to be security conscious at alltime said the security of life and prosperity should be a collective responsibility of the Corps. The monarch commended the governments of Southwest states for coming up with the idea, saying Amotekun is created to boost security and curb crime.

He said: “Its community-led approach and swift response times have shown promising results in Southwest Nigeria. With Amotekun, we can expect: Reduced crime rates, improved community-police relations, Enhanced safety for citizens, Support for local economic growth among others functions.

While commenting on insinuation in some quarters that the Amotekun might be used by the state government in the 2027 general elections, Oba Adeniyi said, “Using Amotekun for electoral gain is a complex issue, while Amotekun’s primary goal is to ensure security, there’s a risk of politicisation if not handled carefully. “In Nigeria’s context, security agencies have been accused of being politicized in the past.

To avoid this, Amotekun’s operations should remain neutral and focused on community security. “If the government ensures Amotekun’s independence and transparency, it could boost public trust and potentially influence voters positively. However, using Amotekun for electoral gain would undermine its credibility and damage trust,” the monarch said

Ondo PDP, ADC back state police with caution

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) expressed support for the creation of state police as part of efforts to curb the insecurity ravaging the country.

However, the opposition political parties expressed fears that some governors might use the security outfit as a political tool during elections. But the Commander of Ondo State Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye allayed fears that the security outfit could be used for election purposes if it becomes state police.

The PDP, in a statement by the Director of Media, Mr. Wande Ajayi, said the demand for state police has grown into a defining national conversation because of insecurity ravaging the nation. Ajayi said “Our security architecture is over-centralised, overstretched and often incapable of responding to local realities with the speed and precision our communities require. “I must state clearly that I support the creation of state police because no modern federation can continue to run a one-size fits all policing model in a country as large and diverse as Nigeria.

“The potential benefits are enormous, like quicker response times, better intelligence gathering, community-rooted policing, and a system that finally acknowledges that insecurity is not uniform across the nation. “However, support must not blind us to the legitimate fears that come with this reform.

Nigerian politicians have a long and unfortunate history of bending laws to suit their interests, and the possibility of state police being weaponised for political intimidation cannot be dismissed. “Even with robust legal frameworks, our leaders have often discovered creative ways to circumvent safeguards, especially during elections or periods of intra-state conflict.

“My concern is that without ironclad over sight, transparent recruitment, and a non negotiable separation between policing and partisan control, we may end up empowering governors to settle political scores under the guise of security. State police is a step we must take, but it must be taken with our eyes wide open.” Similarly, the state chairman of ADC, Wole Ademoyegun said state police could provide more effective and localised law enforcement, allowing for better understanding of community needs and quicker response times.

Ademoyegun said this could lead to improved security, reduced crime rates, enhance security and contribute to Nigeria’s development if implemented correctly. However, he said, “Concerns exist about the potential for State Police to be used for electoral manipulation and political vendetta, particularly if controlled by Governors or politicians with vested interests. This could lead to abuse of power, suppression of opposition, and compromised electoral integrity.”

However, Adeleye said the major solution to in- security in the country is to allow for state police, saying the central police for the entire country is not effective in curbing criminality. According to him “From the word go, I have made it known that the panacea to insecurity in Nigeria is localised policing, which is state policing. Because you know each other and the terrain, it is very easy for you to identify criminals. ‎ “Centralised policing is for those days; it doesn’t work with present-day Nigeria.

So it is a welcome idea that the Federal Government is strongly proposing the initiation of state policing in Nigeria. ‎And I can tell you that it will very much curb insecurity to a large extent.” Speaking on the fear that governors might use it for elections, Adeleye said, “The Ondo State Security Network Agency, we have successfully handled five elections since its inception, both local and national, and not on any of such occasions have you found any Amotekun officer unduly interfering with electioneering processes.”

Adeleye said the fear is not justified, as other security agencies, including the national police, could be used for political purposes during elections. Adeleye, who is also the chairman of Southwest Amotekun Commanders, said the argument of being used during elections is not tenable as the state police would restrict themselves to the protection of lives and properties.

It is likely Makinde will abuse it, says Oyo

APC The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its part expressed its opposition to the idea of converting the Corps to a state policing mechanism saying it would be abused by incumbent government of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Oyo State, Mr. Olawale Shadare, trusting a state policing mechanism with the current government would spell doom for opposition politics in Oyo State. “We would have keyed totally into the idea of promoting the Amotekun Corps to State Police in view of the current security challenges in parts of the country, but it is obvious that the likes of Gov. Seyi Makinde would abuse it.

“Recently, the media was awash with the re- ports of the Amotekun Corps threatening to embark on strike as a result of the failure of the Oyo state government to perfect all processes to make them full employees of the gov- ernment.

“Apart from that, Gov. Makinde is fond of mobilizing able-bodied men from the Park Management System to fight political wars within and outside the state and such a leader should have the full control of the policing system; the members of the opposition would have no peace,” Shadare stated on behalf of his party.