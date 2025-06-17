Share

The Federal Government, in collaboration with United Nations (UN) Tourism, recently hosted the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa and a Conference on Boosting Social Impact and Education in Tourism via Innovation, AI, and Creative Industries in Africa, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

This landmark event brought together key stakeholders from across Africa to discuss strategic policies, explore emerging trends, and foster collaboration to advance tourism’s role in sustainable development.

Stakeholders in the tourism spaces gathered in Abuja to dialogue on how potentials in tourism can be harnessed for sustainable development.

In a keynote address at the opening ceremony, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciated the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)for supporting Nigeria in preparing for the event, stressing that the meeting holding in Africa redefines its global identity to the vibrancy of its people, rich cultural heritage and boundaries.

The UNWTO has a membership strength of 160 states, including 51 from Africa. Tinubu who was represented at the event d by the Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima noted that the configuration of the UN Tourism body reflects thd collective ambition of global tourism.

“Tourism is more than traveling to visit historical sites, waterfalls, mountains and parks. It is the engine of local economies, a catalyst for social understanding and a reach that unites cultures.

The advent of technology and creativity has transformed tourism and its opportunities. Therefore, it is appropriate that this conference highlights the impact of AI innovation and creative industries on the tourism sector,” he said.

Tourism business

The president noted that apart from its economic value, tourism has the potential to enhance local entrepreneurship and community development by supporting small businesses, such as tour operators, local artisans, hospitality providers and service industries, tourism creates new opportunities for entrepreneurship, especially local areas, as Nigeria workflows establishing itself as the top destination for visitors worldwide “We understand the importance of pursuing growth which are within sight of our responsibility to protect the environment and safeguard our rich cultural heritage.

Our approach to development project is guided by a commitment to sustainability, ensuring airport friendly policies, and our open interviewing, managing and running our attractions and facilities.

Nigeria’s creative industries for private community, film, passion, literature and digital arts and merge as powerful drivers of economic growth, making significant contributions to the country’s GDP growth, creation and economic diversification “Nigeria’s nollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world, emerging substantial revenue on domestic and international matches.

Similarly, the music and fashion industries are Prophet Nigeria’s global cultural influence and generated income and employment opportunities as we charge any possible priority in Africa 1 million.

“The government cannot build the sector alone. It means a partnership with the private sector. The sector’s growing complexity and opportunities demand this strategic partnership, Nigeria supports adopting sustainable toward practices across Africa which replace the country’s unique challenges by collaborating with regional bodies such as the African Union FOAs and UN tourism.

“Nigeria encourages other African nation policies promoting eco-friendly tourism and preserving cultural heritage. This collaboration includes sharing best practices, tourism training, developing joint marketing campaigns for sustainable tourism and improving infrastructure to support intra African travel through this regional initiatives,” he said.

Tinubu urged delegates to focus on practical solutions and collaborative strategies that will strengthen intra African travel, whose investment in tourism infrastructure empower local communities and deepen tourism role in achieving sustainable development goals and making African tourism the heart of the global competition.

Art and culture

In her opening remarks, Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, said the future of African prosperity depends on how its culture, creativity and technology are harnessed to empower people.

She, therefore, urged her colleagues to work toward strengthening ties among Africa states for the continent to stand tall on the global tourism index.

“I feel that there is a new path for tourism in Africa, and it’s amazing that myself and other ministers of tourism have really gotten along in a way that we now share a common vision.

“I promise you, together we are going to be very aggressive in ensuring that we really give our continent a sort of value and unlock it fully for tourism,” She also called for adequate investment in Africa’s rich tourism and creative sectors for a robust contribution to the global tourism revenue index.

According to Musawa, the future of African prosperity depends on how its culture, creativity and technology are harnessed to empower people.

She noted that the continent currently captures less than five per cent of the global tourism industry that worths $11 trillion.

Musawa said although the continent was endowed with rich and unique tourism potential, it was making a meagre contribution monetarily to overall global tourism.

“The global tourism industry is worth $11 trillion, and the creative economy adds more than $2 trillion to global GDP, yet Africa captures less than five per cent of global tourism and less than one per cent of global creative exports.

“This is not a deficit of talent or value, but of investment, visibility, and systems; and today, Nigeria invites Africa to close these gaps together.

“The 21st century demands that we build economies not just from the ground, but from the soul. “And here in Nigeria, we are answering that call—with a bold shift from resource dependency to people-powered prosperity through tourism, culture, and the creative industries. “We cannot do it alone.

And I think the first point of success is realizing that as a continent, we can’t continue doing the same thing and expecting different results because only a mad person does that.

So I think intentionality for us as a government is key. It’s being very intentional in ensuring that we engage with that kind of sector. So a lot of stakeholder engagement is direct. “I think one area we dropped the ball, is a lack of data.

There’s really not much data to be able to give you the right information, whether as a private sector or even as a government. So we are doing a data mapping.

We’re doing it with Big Win. We’ve done the one for creative industry. Now we’re doing the one for the tourism industry. Our young people needs to understand what they see on the social media that looks kind of cool.

It’s cool, it really is, but also they need to embrace some of those traditions that we have whereby when you see an elder person, you bend down to greet them or you’re respectable, because that plays into you. When people come into your space, into the country, there’s that respectability.,” she said.

Limitless opportunity

In his speech, Amb. Zurab Pololikashvi, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, commended the Tinubu administration for supporting the transformation of the tourism industry in Nigeria.

He noted that the continent was indeed the new frontier in world tourism, given its huge potential and limitless opportunities for innovation and creativity.

Pololikashvi urged leaders on the continent to address issues related to connectivity across the region by reviewing existing visa regimes in a bid to ease the movement of tourists across Africa and beyond.

He also urged governments across the continent to ensure adequate budgetary provisions for the sector to ensure increased contribution to economic growth.

Share