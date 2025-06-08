Making Abayas, Hijabs Into Royalty

Share

It’s once again the anticipated Islamic festival and the fashion and style has to switch to what our Muslim brothers and sisters love the most.

No doubt, the trending fashion in the market is Abaya, fashionable hijab, turbans, lace, scarfs and of course, good jewelleries.

There is something very unique and fashionable about covering up every part of the body like our Muslim sisters do.

The decent part of Islamic fashion is what gives it the unique class and sophistication. Adding other accessories like Kimono jackets, detachable train or cape transforms the regular Muslim style to a royal regalia.

Muslim sisters love the best fashion money can buy but in their own special style. Designers sunglasses , diamond jewelry, Fendi shoes and Handbags are some of the items that speak sophistication for their vibe.

These stylishly pieced together Islamic outfits are gorgeous to consider when planning an outing for this Muslim celebration.

The photos are carefully selected to inspire the best looks for the Ileya festival.

