Makinde’s Wife Presents Gifts To Ibadan’s First Baby, Others

The wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunumini Makinde, yesterday visited the first baby of the year at the Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan. Makinde, represented by the Oyo State Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, also visited two other babies at the Adaramagbo Primary Health Centre, Olomi and Moniya General Hospital and presented gifts to them.

The first baby (a boy) was delivered through Caesarean Section by Mrs Bilikisu Lamidi at 12.01a.m., weighing 3.6kg. The second baby, a girl who weighed 3.1kg, was delivered by Mrs Rihanat Olajire at 12.46a.m. at Adaramagbo PHC, Olomi.

The third baby, a boy weighing 3kg, was born to Mrs. Ummukhairi Musa at 4:50 a.m. at Moniya General Hospital, Ibadan. While rejoicing with the families, Makinde gifted the first baby, Lamidi, N300,000; the second, Olajire, N250,000; and the third, Musa, N200,000.

She also gave them hampers containing baby items, while some other babies at the hospitals visited received cash gifts. Makinde urged mothers to care for their children properly and to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding.

According to her, exclusive breastfeeding is beneficial to the children aside immunisation. She warned mothers to refrain from cursing their children, rather pray for them and their wellbeing.

Makinde appreciated all the caregivers, doctors and nurses, for their kind works while urging them to do more in the new year.

“The governor’s wife team is here today to wish the mothers, fathers and families of the new born babies a wonderful new year and to congratulate them on the arrival of the babies,” she said. One of the mothers, Mrs Olajire thanked the governor’s wife and her team for the visit and gifts.