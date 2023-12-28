The local council chairmen, dismissed in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde, have asserted that the governor’s response to the Supreme Court judgment regarding their unpaid allowances is “a clear deception and deliberate misinformation.”
The group of ousted chairmen and councillors, led by chairman Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, made this assertion in Ibadan on Wednesday while addressing the media in response to the governor’s recent statements on the issue.
He attributed these unfortunate losses to a lack of funds to address their health challenges, resulting from the non-payment of their entitlements.
“So, his contention that he is going back to the Supreme Court is a clear deception and deliberate misinformation.
“The court gave its judgment on May 7 2021, a day on which it equally gave a similar judgment against the Governor of Katsina State. It suffices to say the latter has since complied with the judgment of the apex court.
Abass-Aleshinloye revealed that the total entitlements, which were initially N7.2 billion, were reduced to N4.8 billion.
He further noted that the government under Governor Makinde only disbursed N1.5 billion in two instalments, falling short of the amount owed to the dismissed local council chairmen.
“The actual entitlement is N7.2 billion, but they pleaded, and we agreed that we would collect N4.8 billion in the interest of our dear state.
“They only paid N1.5 billion in two batches. One in 2021 and the other in 2022. Since then, they have refused to pay.
“As law-abiding citizens, we will continue to explore all legal means to get our entitlements. We are engaging our legal and technical advisers to get the entitlements as good citizens.
We leave it to the conscience of every citizen of the state to judge the level at which both parties have shown respect for the rule of law,” he said.