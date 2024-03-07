Makinde’s Presentation Of 28 New Buses To Oyo SUG Bodies Excites Speaker

The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde for presenting 28 new buses to student union bodies of tertiary institutions in the State.

The Speaker who was in attendance at the presentation ceremony at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan, on Thursday, described the Governor’s gesture as another confirmation of his continuous support for the growth of education and students at all levels.

Hon. Ogundoyin said the buses would assist the Students Union Bodies in the running of their activities, stressing that: “I would like to appreciate His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde for the presentation of 28 New Buses to students bodies drawn from tertiary institutions across the State.

“This is another good feat by our Governor which will help to promote the activities of student bodies in our tertiary institutions.”

The Speaker also lauded Governor Makinde for signing the 2024 bursary award for Oyo State students in tertiary institutions in and outside the State.

“To me, the signing of the 2024 bursary is coming at the right time especially with the current economic crisis bedeviling the nation. This will assist our students in their educational pursuits. We appreciate the Governor for giving priority to education and for his all-around support for students.”