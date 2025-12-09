The Chairman of the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd), has declared that corruption in Oyo State’s civil service has been effectively eradicated due to the agency’s efforts and the anti-corruption stance of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Speaking on the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD), marked globally on Tuesday, Justice Esan credited OYACA’s success to the governor’s unwavering support since the agency’s establishment in 2021.

“The government of Oyo State, led by Engr. Seyi Makinde FNSE, has zero tolerance for corruption. With his backing, OYACA commenced operations in April 2021, and today, the state enjoys a zero-corruption status,” she said.

Justice Esan highlighted OYACA’s strategies for promoting integrity, including engagement with civil servants, traditional rulers, students of state-owned institutions, and corps members to foster awareness and prevent financial crimes.

She further emphasized the global significance of IACD, noting that corruption undermines trust, hampers economic growth, and erodes social justice. This year’s theme, she said, is: “Uniting With Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

OYACA’s continued efforts aim to maintain Oyo State’s zero-corruption status while mobilizing citizens and stakeholders to uphold transparency and accountability.