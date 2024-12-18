Makinde’s Case: Police Debunk Allegations Of Inhumane Treatment

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, clarified the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of Vincent Makinde.

Makinde, a dismissed Police officer’s case has drawn public attention following a viral video and a subsequent appeal for his release by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Makinde was dismissed in 2022 after an orderly room trial found him guilty of serious offences, including abuse of office, extortion, gross misconduct, dereliction of duty, and insubordination.

The police revealed that Makinde while awaiting prosecution after his dismissal, assaulted a senior officer and escaped from lawful custody.

He resurfaced in June 2024, falsely presenting himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and was apprehended while armed and impersonating a senior police officer.

“Vincent Makinde was apprehended after resisting lawful arrest and detention.

“His aggressive behaviour and prior escape necessitated the use of leg restraints to ensure the safety of officers and prevent further incidents.”

Addressing allegations of inhumane treatment, the police emphasized that the use of restraining devices is a globally accepted practice for individuals actively resisting lawful detention.

The measure, according to the Force, was taken as a precaution to secure Makinde and ensure public safety.

He also noted that Makinde is a serial offender whose current detention is tied to additional offences, including impersonation, discovered during ongoing investigations.

However, Renowned human rights advocate Femi Falana (SAN) had earlier called for Makinde’s release citing concerns over his treatment.

In response, the police reiterated that Makinde remains a dismissed officer with a history of misconduct and criminal activities.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The Force assured the public of its commitment to addressing personnel misconduct and upholding the integrity of policing in Nigeria.

Makinde remains in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and subsequent prosecution.

