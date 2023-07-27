Makinde’s Cabinet, True Representation Of Oyo Geo-Political Balance – Olatunji

Former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji has hailed Governor Seyi Makinde over what he described as a careful selection of his new cabinet members.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph on Thursday in Ibadan, Olatunji noted that Makinde by his new cabinet has attained another milestone in the administration of Oyo state with the composition of his new state executive council drawn from across the 14 federal constituencies in the state.

The PDP chairmanship candidate in Oluyole local government ahead of the forthcoming 2024 local government election also specially congratulated Makinde’s former Chief of Staff, Honourable Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola over his new appointment as the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, describing the appointment as putting a round peg in a round hole.

Olatunji expressed confidence in the wealth of experience and intellectual sagacity of the governor’s aide to help the Makinde achieve the mandate of Omititun 2.0, while particularly hailing Governor Makinde for his appointment of Professor Kudirat Adeyemo who he said played a pivotal role as one of the leaders during the peak of Covid-19. He said Oyo state was lucky to finally have the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) of the University of Ibadan aboard the new government.

“This is a special period in the political history of Oyo, particularly in the life of the second term administration of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde that posterity will be very kind to him for setting the pace ahead of successive governments that will come afterwards in terms of equity, fairness, and justice.

“I, for one, believe that the present Nigerian government can take a cue from Governor Makinde on his approach to governance especially in the area of even representation of geopolitical zones in cabinet.

“To have the entire 14 federal constituencies in Oyo state well represented in the state executive council would not only deepen the trust in the leadership of the present government but also take away every feeling of marginalization or deprivation.

“And I want to state that I am personally learning very deeply and taking note of Governor Makinde’s approach to governance as one of his political disciples looking forward to replicating the same at the grassroots for rapid and even development that gives everyone an equal sense of belonging.”, Olatunji stated.