Makinde, Wife Bag Chieftaincy Titles In Akure

The Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has conferred Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his wife, Ominini, with chieftaincy titles.

Governor Makinde received the title of Aare Omoluabi of Akure Kingdom, while his wife was honoured as Yeye Aare Omoluabi.

In a statement shared on his official X handle on Saturday, Makinde noted that the ceremony took place as part of events marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the monarch.

Makinde expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and pledged continued support for the development of Akure.

READ ALSO

Makinde wrote, “My wife, Ominini, and I were honoured by the chieftaincy titles of Aare Omoluabi and Yeye Aare Omoluabi of Akure Kingdom conferred on us by His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi CFR, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, yesterday.

“We deeply appreciate this honour bestowed on us by Kabiyesi as part of activities marking his 10th anniversary on the throne, and promise to continue to work for the betterment of Akure Kingdom. May Kabiyesi’s reign be long, peaceful and prosperous.”