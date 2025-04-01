Makinde Vows To Avert Recurrence Of Alesinloye Fire Incident

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that his administration will restructure Alesinloye Market, Ibadan, to prevent a recurrence of the fire incident that destroyed goods worth millions of naira in March.

The Governor also confirmed that the State government has provided some palliatives as an immediate relief measure for the victims of the fire incident.

According to his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Governor made this known during an on-the-spot inspection of the market.

He expressed sadness that despite the presence of a fire station in the market, the fire could not be contained.

Makinde assured that the government would redesign the market to incorporate proper infrastructure to prevent future fire outbreaks.

The Governor also ordered the suspension of the planned demolition of a section of the market until a suitable alternative is provided for the affected traders.

He added that the State government, the Ibadan South-West Local Government, and the Ibadan South LCDA would collaborate to cushion the impact of the fire incident on traders in the coming days.

The Governor said: “There are two key issues. First, we need to reorganize the market itself because, despite having a fire station within the market, it could not stop the fire. We must ensure the fire station is fully functional.

“Second, the Local Government had planned to demolish a section of the market. I have directed the chairman to halt the demolition until an alternative location is provided for the affected traders. We will work on this together in the next few days to mitigate the impact of the fire incident.”

“We have provided some palliatives for the victims, and I have also urged them to collaborate with us in ensuring such incidents do not happen again. Public enlightenment is crucial—preventing fire outbreaks is far better than managing their consequences. Our advocacy should focus on educating people to store flammable materials with utmost caution.”

