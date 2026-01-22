Makinde Visits Tinubu, Says He Has No Plans To Dump PDP 

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in a closed-door session.

Asked whether he was considering leaving the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Makinde said he had no such plans.

“No. I’m comfortable in the PDP. There are issues in this country where a bipartisan approach is needed, where it won’t be just APC talking or PDP talking, but all voices coming together for the best way forward in the interest of our nation. The President is the President of Nigeria, not the President of APC, and I came to discuss governance issues, basically,” he said.

On his working relationship with the ruling party, Makinde added:

“There’s nothing I’ve said in the past that suggests we are not enjoying a harmonious relationship. Politics is politics, we belong to different parties but Nigeria is a project that all Nigerians must be concerned about. Issues like insecurity, poverty alleviation, and welfare of our people are not partisan. As leaders, whether President or governor, we must work together to improve lives.”

Makinde reiterated that his visit was focused on governance, not party politics:

