Makinde urges residents to cooperate with security agencies

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appealed to residents of the state to always cooperate with the security agencies and to also keep them informed of any suspicious act.

The governor stated this on Monday at the grand finale of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan. Governor Makinde, while addressing journalists at the end of the event, expressed appreciation to the officers and men of the Armed Forces for their dedication and for keeping the state and the country safe. He promised that his administration would continue to support the widows, orphans and other dependents of the fallen heroes.

The governor, who performed the traditional wreathe-laying during the celebration, equally assured the people of the state of maximum safety of lives and properties. He said: “I want to use this opportunity to thank our service commanders, the officers and men of the Armed Forces in Oyo State, for their dedication and for keeping us safe. We are eternally grateful to them. “For the people our fallen heroes left behind, we will continue to give them support and make life bearable for them.”