Makinde Urges Prayers For Oyo, Nigeria

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has extended warm greetings to Muslims in Oyo State and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.’

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, the governor commended the Muslim faithful for their sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering commitment throughout the 30-day fasting period, noting that such virtues are essential for personal and societal growth.

Makinde called on Muslims to use the spiritual significance of Eid-el-Fitr to seek divine guidance and continue to pray for the peace, progress, and stability of both Oyo State and Nigeria.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant during the festive period, advising them to be mindful of their surroundings and promptly report any suspicious activities to the appropriate security agencies.