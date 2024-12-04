Makinde Urges Osun Residents To Reward Adeleke’s Achievements With Second Term

Share

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has urged the people of Osun State to reward the achievements of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke with another term of four years.

Makinde made this request on Wednesday while commissioning the completed dualisation of Stadium Roundabout, Testing Ground Roundabout, Oke Baale Roundabout and Ilesa Garage Roundabout, a section of Oba Adesoji Adeyemi Way, by the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo, Osun State.

Makinde assured that the people of Oyo and Osun would never give the All Progressives Congress a chance to govern in Osun again.

He said the achievements of Adeleke within the space of two years are enormous, urging the people of Osun to give him another opportunity to govern the state.

For Makinde, that Adeleke completed projects initiated by his predecessors marks a significant advancement in the leadership of Nigeria, saying it is not for mediocre thinkers.

While describing himself and his counterpart (Adeleke) as true progressives, Makinde said the nation is only practising a unitary system of government and has yet to experience true federalism.

He said since the reward for good work is more work, then Adeleke deserves another term.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, in his speech, said the commissioning of the 6 kilometres completed dualisation of Stadium-Ilesa Garage road, is a fulfilment of the promise he made to the people of the state, adding that the completion of the dualisation within record time has expanded economic growth of the capital city and saved them from untimely death and injuries.

He warned against overspeeding on the new road which was initiated by the administration of former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Adeleke disclosed that his government has done over 150 kilometres of completed roads, promising not to relent until “our infrastructure is fixed and until collective prosperity is achieved in our dear state.”

