Makinde Unfolds Plan To Boost Industrialisation, Generate Employment

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has unveiled a newly conceived gas distribution master plan in partnership with Shell Nigeria gas to create a platform for constant gas supply to the state.

Speaking at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office yesterday, the governor said that the plan was poised to boost industrialization and generate employment opportunities.

Unveiling the gas master plan, Governor Makinde said that the innovation would serve as catalyst to springboard most of his administration’s policy thrust in his “Omituntun 2.0,” stating that the development would not only increase the number of industries in the state, but engage most jobless, especially with the recent London summit organized by the state to woo investors The Manager of Shell Gas Nigeria, Ed Ubong, hinted that the plan would commence operation from the first quarter of next year.