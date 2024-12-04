Makinde, UCH CMD, NUP President, Ors, Commission Pensioners Hospital In Ibadan

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Abiodun Jesse Otegbayo; as well as, the President, Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Comrade Godwin Abumusi, were among the dignitaries that converged on Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday and commissioned the first Pensioners hospital named: “Sure Health Care Hospital Limited”.

Built by the Oyo State Chapter of the union led by Comrade (Chief) Isiaka Abimbola Abolade, and the Secretary, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, the hospital was facilitated and completed through funding from proceeds of its Pensioner’s Radio station to cater to the health needs of the elderly, especially pensioners in the state. Abatan stressed that the hospital was built over three years exclusively by and with the money of Pensioners, noting that “there were no external funds from any politician or government official”.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal, Governor Makinde gave kudos to the pensioners for the giant stride, while urging them not to relent. He pledged that the State government will continue to work towards making life better and easier for pensioners and all state government workers.

The CMD of the UCH, Prof Abiodun Jesse Otegbayo, who was ably represented by Prof Olubukola Adeponle Adeshina, also commended the efforts of the pensioners while promising that there will be a robust synergy between UCH and the Pensioners Hospital in order to ensure that the best medical services are provided for the people.

In his address, the Oyo NUP Chairman, Comrade (Chief) Isiaka Abimbola Abolade, described the opening of the hospital as another historical event and a landmark achievement for the Pensioners in the State, while lauding the efforts and contributions of the State Council Secretary, Comrade Abatan who he described as “the brain behind the project”.

Others who spoke at the event lauded the initiative of the NUP Oyo State Chapter, and also called on other state chapters to emulate what the Oyo chapter has been doing.

Earlier in his remarks, Comrade Abatan had said that he was inspired by two huge factors – when he had surgery in India and was embarrassed by an Indian doctor; and the way pensioners were dying before the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, with all appeals falling on deaf ears.

He promised that the hospital will partner with Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, (OYSHIA) and the UCH towards giving the best medical attention to NUP members and the public at large.

Other dignitaries present included: a former Oyo First Lady, Alhaja Mutiyat Ladoja; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, other Oyo State government functionaries and NUP National and State Executives.

