Makinde, UCH CMD, NUP President Inaugurate Maiden Pensioners Hospital In Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday inaugurated the first Pensioners hospital named: ‘Sure Health Care Hospital Limited.’

Built by the Oyo State Chapter of the union led by Isiaka Abimbola Abolade, and the Secretary, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, the hospital was facilitated and completed through funding from proceeds of its Pensioner’s Radio station to cater to the health needs of the elderly, especially pensioners in the state.

Abatan stressed that the hospital was built over three years exclusively by and with the money of Pensioners, noting that “there were no external funds from any politician or government official”.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal, Governor Makinde gave kudos to the pensioners for the giant stride, while urging them not to relent.

He pledged that the State government will continue to work towards making life better and easier for pensioners and all state government workers.

The CMD of the UCH, Prof Abiodun Jesse Otegbayo, who was ably represented by Prof Olubukola Adeponle Adeshina, also commended the efforts of the pensioners while promising that there will be a robust synergy between UCH and the Pensioners Hospital in order to ensure that the best medical services are provided for the people.

In his address, the Oyo NUP Chairman, Isiaka Abimbola Abolade, described the opening of the hospital as another historical event and a landmark achievement for the Pensioners in the State, while lauding the efforts and contributions of the State Council Secretary, Abatan who he described as “the brain be hind the project”.

