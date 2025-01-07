Makinde To Review Pensioners’ Wages, Gratuities

Share

The Oyo State Government is set to review wages/gratuities of pensioners and retirees in line with the new national minimum wage.

This was revealed by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday Makinde at the 2025 Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, held at the state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said his government was committed to revisiting the Contributory Pension Scheme. Makinde added that the government would make an effort to fully address the issue of pensioners’ gratuities, According to him, the amount is over N80 billion for state and local government pensioners, in particular.

He commended the state’s workforce and the labour union leaders for their support and cooperation since the inception of his administration.

The governor urged them to put in more effort toward validating their values as public/civil servants. He noted that the disposition and support of the state’s workforce have given his government a lot of encouragement and urged them to keep it up.

