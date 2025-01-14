Makinde to Oyo Kingmakers: Return Bribes for New Alaafin or Face Prosecution

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday asked the kingmakers (Oyomesi), who allegedly received bribes during the new Alaafin of Oyo’s selection, to return the money or face prosecution.

After Makinde on Friday announced Prince Abimbola Owoade as the successor to Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, who joined his ancestors in 2022, some five of the seven Oyo- mesi declared Owoade’s appointment ‘illegal’.

They insisted that they recommended Prince Luqman Gbade- gesin, not Owoade, to the state government as the new Alaafin. However, presenting the Staff of Office to the new Alaafin of Oyo Abimbola Owoade at Agodi Government Secretariat Ibadan, Makinde said the stool is important to the entire Yoruba race and not only to Oyo Town or the state.

He said: “Those who are, therefore, still hellbent on destabilising our traditional institution in Oyo Town will be prosecuted over the money they collected unless they support the new Alaafin. “Under my watch, I will make it very clear that the stool is not for sale.

It is not a stool for us to toy with.” Makinde added that his administration would not play politics with governance as he debunked rumours that he influenced the selection of the new Alaafin.

He further announced that the proper coronation of Owoade as the Alaafin would be held in four weeks. Owoade praised the governor, chiefs, and the people for making his ap- pointment possible.

