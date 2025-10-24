Makinde To Osun APC: Unity Key To Winning 2026 Guber Election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, has called on party members to embrace unity and rally behind a strong candidate to guarantee victory in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Makinde, a former member of the House of Representatives made this call in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State Capital.

“As we approach the 2026 election, we need to ask ourselves: what do we want for our party, our state, and our country? Unity is the key to success,” he stated.

Speaking on the need to foster harmony within the party, Hon. Makinde urged members to set aside their differences and unite behind a candidate capable of winning the forthcoming election.

He said: “Let’s focus on what works for the party and the people, rather than individual grievances or score-setting.”

Highlighting the positive ripple effects of winning the 2026 gubernatorial election, Hon. Makinde explained that it would give the party the momentum and confidence needed ahead of the national elections.

“On the other hand, failure will not only hurt our party’s chances but also have a ripple effect on our presidential election prospects,” he noted.

“That’s why we need to get it right in all senatorial districts of Osun State, and merit should be our priority. We need a candidate who can win, and we need to support that candidate wholeheartedly,” he added.

Extending his remarks, Hon. Makinde emphasized that victory in the gubernatorial election would strengthen the party’s chances of securing senatorial, House of Representatives, and National Assembly seats.

Enjoining grassroots leaders in the APC, he implored them to choose a candidate who embodies the party’s core values and possesses the qualities necessary to win the election.

On the forthcoming party primary, Hon. Makinde underscored the importance of post-primary reconciliation.

“Post-primary reconciliation is essential, not just for the party, but also for the people of Osun State and Nigeria. When we come together, heal our wounds, and move forward, we show our people that we’re committed to their welfare,” he concluded.

