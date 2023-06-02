Makinde To Mouka Foam: We’ll Support Your Efforts

Oyo State Governor, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde, has pledged to give support to Mouka Foam Nigeria, in a bid to expand its business base in the state. The assurance was given during a courtesy visit paid to his office at the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, by the management of Mouka Foam Limited led by its Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda.

While briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the governor assured the team that he would do everything to support the company to attain its objectives. Olanrewaju explained that the ambience and the conducive environment of the state motivated the company to plan a factory in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said: “The governor hosted a team from Mouka Nigeria and their partners from Morocco, and the focus of the discussion was on them establishing a factory in Ibadan. “They said they have gone round the whole of the nation and they found out that the environment here is conducive for their business. “As a result of that, they want to site a factory here, and the governor has assured them that, within two weeks, anything concerning their request to secure land for their factory would be sorted out.

“The governor equally promised that every support they require in the pursuit of the dream will be given to them. So, it was a very successful meeting, and the people are eager to come to Ibadan as soon as possible. “The governor added that all hands were on deck to make the state the preference of investors.”

In his response, the Man- aging Director of Mouka, Mr. Femi Fapohunda, appreciated the governor for the warm reception, saying the state had been very accommodating and good for the company’s business. “We currently have plants in Lagos and Kaduna, but we have already reached our capacity, and we are now expanding the business, and Ibadan has been very friendly.

This is where we are looking to put all the investments and expansion, and that is why we are here today.” When asked about the volume of investment the factory is bringing into the state, Fapohunda said: “I can tell you that it is millions of dollars. We are here already and we are ready to start the business.