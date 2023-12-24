Makinde to Ex-lg Chairmen: Stop Trying to Destabilise Oyo

…Says State’ll Be in Better Economic Situation Soon

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has told the Chairmen of Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities sacked during his first term of of- fice to desist from trying to destabilise the state. The governor said the sacked chairmen had been using all underhand methods to distract his government and hurt the people of the state, noting, however, that they will not succeed.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said that the ex-LG chairmen had been forum shopping for all kinds of court processes, but he had kept his focus, adding that the government would now go after the embattled chair- men lawfully with a view to ensuring that they account for their deeds. Governor Makinde stated this on Saturday during an end-of-the-year Media Chat hosted by the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) and aired by 16 radio stations across the state.

He said his government would turn the economic situation in the state around shortly, noting that though there had been a major im- pact in the country due to economic challenges, the state would be in a far better situation in a few months. The governor, who signed the N438.4 billion 2024 Budget of Economic Recovery into law on Friday, insisted that his administration had been taking well thoughtout decisions to secure the future of the state while also taking care of the moment, which is the whole idea of sustainable development.

According to him, one of the well-thought-out decisions was the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) initiative introduced by the state in the wake of the removal of fuel subsidy. “In Oyo State, we introduced SAfER. Yes, the food element is there but we also have the transportation element, which allows us to help people move around. And we did not concentrate on Ibadan alone.”