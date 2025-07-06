Makinde to declare 52nd AAAN AGM/Congress open as Ibadan hosts advertising elite

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) will convene its flagship 52nd Annual General Meeting and Congress from July 17–19 at JAGZ Hotel, Ibadan. This year’s theme, “Charting Bold Paths Forward,” reflects the industry’s shared commitment to embracing innovation, resilience, and transformative leadership in a rapidly changing environment.

The three-day gathering will feature a compelling blend of cultural heritage, strategic dialogue, and professional celebration. The first day will see delegates pay a courtesy visit to Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, a tradition that echoes AAAN’s longstanding respect for host communities and cultural roots.

The official conference will begin on July 18 and will be declared open by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. He is expected to be joined by dignitaries, including the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, and the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, alongside the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, setting the tone for high-level discourse and coordination.

A centrepiece of the day will be the keynote address from Dr. Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Interswitch Group, followed by a panel discussion chaired by Dr. Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO of Insight Publicis Group Nigeria.

Confirmed panel speakers include Josiah Akinola of Nigerian Breweries PLC; Bolanle Osotule of Airtel Nigeria; George Onukwu of TBWA\Concept; Oluwatobi Williams of 7even Interactive; and Adedamola Richard‑Salvador of Digisplash Limited

AAAN President Mr. Lanre Adisa noted that this year’s theme is indicative of the AAAN’s readiness to be courageous in embracing innovation and vision.

“This is not the time to tiptoe around the future. Boldness is not a buzzword but the only language the future understands. In a landscape defined by constant change, boldness is not a gamble but a strategic imperative. Those who will lead tomorrow are those willing to question today,” said Adisa.

The final day of the event shifts focus to governance and celebration and will have two segments: Business Session and Gala/Award Night. The highlights of the former include leadership updates and the induction of new members. The latter will see deserving advertising professionals recognized and rewarded while dressed in aso oke regalia.

Founded in 1973, AAAN is Nigeria’s oldest and most influential collective of advertising agencies. Its annual AGM is a pivotal industry tradition, one that consolidates strategic progress, regulatory alignment, cross-sector collaboration, and storytelling that positions the Nigerian advertising industry on a bold, credible future trajectory.