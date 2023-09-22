Makinde To Convert Under-Utilized Amusement Park To Housing Estate

Following a barrage of criticisms against his decision to convert the popular Amusement Park located at Bodija, Ibadan, to a housing estate, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has defended the government, explaining the rationale behind the proposal to get more value for the assets.

Many fun-lovers had criticized the government for trying to occupy the Amusement Park and sell it into plots to some government officials and politicians at huge amounts to the detriment of the poor masses in the state just like a section of the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) was converted during his first term.

Termed: Trans Wonderland or Amusement Park, which is a few minutes’ drive from the University of Ibadan, the 34-year-old facilities provide relaxation and holidaying opportunities to tourists, while entertainers also use the expansive area for shows and marketing promotions. It was inaugurated on November 29, 1989, during the administration of Colonel Sasaenia Adedeji Oresanya.

Attractions at the under-utilized theme park include roller coasters, electronic bumper cars, panoramic wheels, Ferris wheels, merry-go-round horses, a space station, flying chain chairs, dragon boats, funky basket circles and many others.

In a newsletter entitled: ”Revisiting Tourism in Oyo state”, the governor who stood in defence of his action, nevertheless said a new modern amusement park will be constructed at the Ilutuntun Business District through a PPP collaboration.

According to him: “Since 2019, we put up the Trans-Amusement Park, for private sector investment in keeping with our mantra to ensure that the government gets value from every structure developed before now. The few people who showed interest backed out after they had an opportunity to visit the facility and do proper due diligence.

“The reason we have received a lack of interest is that the equipment is obsolete and cannot be repaired. It is also more expensive to scrap the equipment and construct a modern amusement park in the same location.

“We also considered the traffic bottlenecks that would arise if a new, far busier park remained at that location. We, therefore, decided it would be more prudent to utilise the land in this location for a housing project while we use the revenue from this to develop our dear State further.

“Our plans for tourism under Omituntun 2.0 remain on course. It may not be carried out as some expect because several factors will impact delivery. Still, we will continue to sort out these issues to ensure that we achieve sustainable development through tourism.

“A new modern amusement park will be constructed at the Ilutuntun Business District through a PPP collaboration”, the governor explained.