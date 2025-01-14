Makinde Swears In 48 Permanent Secretaries

Share

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has sworn in 48 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil/Public Service, urging them to discharge their duties effectively and do their best for the state.

He urged the new Permanent Secretaries to work hand in hand with his government to achieve its vision of sustainable development in the state.

The governor stated this at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, yesterday, shortly after the Oaths of Office and Allegiance were administered to the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

Makinde described the event as historic, adding that the process of their appointments was based on objectivity, merit and without any interference from anywhere.

