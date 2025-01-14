New Telegraph

January 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Makinde Swears In…

Makinde Swears In 48 Permanent Secretaries

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has sworn in 48 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil/Public Service, urging them to discharge their duties effectively and do their best for the state.

He urged the new Permanent Secretaries to work hand in hand with his government to achieve its vision of sustainable development in the state.

The governor stated this at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, yesterday, shortly after the Oaths of Office and Allegiance were administered to the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

Makinde described the event as historic, adding that the process of their appointments was based on objectivity, merit and without any interference from anywhere.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Come for Approval Immediately, Lagos Govt Tells Unapproved, Unregistered School Owners
Read Next

48,932 Prison Inmates Awaiting Trial, Says Acting NCoS CG
Share
Copy Link
×