Makinde Swears In 10 New Judges For Oyo Judiciary

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, swore in eight judges of the Oyo State High Court and two Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, while urging them to carry out their duties with all sense of responsibility and to live up to the expectations of the office they now occupy.

He equally assured that his administration will continue to provide the necessary support towards ensuring that the Judiciary has the right environment to perform its duties.

The governor stated this shortly after the Oath of Office and Allegiance and the Judiciary Oath were administered to the newly- appointed Judges, at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde, in his remarks, said the process of their appointments was based on merit and without any interference from the Executive, adding that there has been a cordial relationship between the arms of governments in the state and that they have been working together to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo State in the last five years.

He said the Judiciary has an important part to play in achieving the administration’s Roadmap for Sustainable Development, 2023-2027, and that the administration’s commitment to enforcing the rule of law and ensuring that the state continues to thrive as a state with law-abiding citizens needs the drive and cooperation of judicial officers.

He charged the new Judges to discharge their duties without fear or favour, noting that the teeming people of Oyo State would be looking up to them to protect their rights and to get justice and they must not be disappointed.

The governor said: “Less than a month ago, the NJC approved the appointment of eight High Court judges and two Customary Court of Appeal judges for Oyo State. And. today, we just held the swearing-in of these newly appointed judges. This was done in accordance with sections 211 and 281 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended).

“This exercise reminds us of how democracy works and the principle of checks and balances between the three arms of government. As you know, the legislature makes the law, the Judiciary interprets it and the Executive enforces it. When these three arms work together, you have a more progressive society. And this is what has been happening in Oyo State since 2019.

“The three arms of government have been working together to deliver true dividends of democracy to our people. With the appointment of these new judges, we are assured of the further strengthening of the Judiciary.

“Among the new judges, you have private legal practitioners from Oyo State, Lagos State. We also have an Associate professor from Iwo, Osun State. So, for us, wherever we can identify talent, please come in and help us in Oyo State.

“I once again say congratulations to you. And let me state that the Judiciary is also going to have a particularly strong impact on the implementation of one aspect of Oyo State’s roadmap for sustainable development 2023 -2027.

“For a while now, we have been talking about the rule of law. We have taken time enough to sensitise the people about the importance of maintaining law and order. Of course, we do know that changing mindset is a slow process and one of the key ways to accomplish a change in mindset in the shortest possible time is through law enforcement. This is because if they know they will be caught and nobody will bail them out, they will change.

We will also do something about those driving against traffic rules, especially those that use one way. I get annoyed when I see them. I will not force them but I will put a system that if you are driving against traffic, it will puncture their tires. And I will also put a sign saying ‘wrong way, don’t drive this way’.

“So, with the combination of strong law enforcement, technology and CCTV cameras, I think Oyo State would be different in terms of maintaining law and order.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank the Legislative arm because about eight months ago, we went to them with a Bill for an establishment for the rule of law enforcement authority and they gladly passed it. So, as they take the next step of enforcement, the judiciary will be playing a crucial role in implementation as they carry out their functions of interpreting the law.”

Speaking earlier, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, charged the newly sworn-in judges to be honest, steadfast and firm in the discharge of their duties and to be ready to take up the challenge ahead, as according to her, cases have continued to increase in the judiciary’s docket.

Noting that the appointments of the Judges were done without interference from the governor, Justice Yerima noted that the NJC even commended the process that threw up the new Judges.

Yerima, who commended the Governor Makinde administration for its unprecedented support for the Judiciary, maintained that the appointment of the 10 newly sworn-in judges took the number of judges appointed by the administration to 15 and that the figure is the highest by any administration in the state.

She equally noted that the governor has purchased a total of 38 vehicles for the Judiciary, which is the largest purchase for the Judiciary in the history of the state, adding that each of the 10 new Judges would be assigned new vehicles.

Yerima also lauded the governor for building court infrastructure including the ongoing High Court buildings in Egbeda and Ona Ara Local Governments, the renovations of High Court Complexes in Ring Road, Iyaganku and Ogbomoso, among others.

The Chief Judge added that the executive has also forwarded a bill to the House of Representatives seeking to increase the number of Judges.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; former deputy governor of Oyo State and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former deputy governor, Barr. Hazeem Gbolarumi; Senator representing Ogun Central, Senator Shuiabu Salisu; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu and President, Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Tajudeen Abdulganiyu.

Also in attendance were former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sumonu; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni; Representative of the National Judiciary Commission, Mr Yakubu Ismaila; Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; the Olu of Igboora, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, among other dignitaries.

