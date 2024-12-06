Makinde Swears In 10 New Judges For Oyo Judiciary

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, swore-in eight judges of the Oyo State High Court and two judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The governor urged the new judges to carry out their duties with all sense of responsibility and live up to the expectations of the office they now occupy.

Makinde equally assured that his administration will continue to provide the necessary support towards ensuring that the Judiciary has the right environment to perform its duties.

The governor stated this shortly after the Oath of Office and Allegiance and the Judiciary Oath were administered to the newlyappointed Judges, at the Ex – ecutive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde, in his remarks, said the process of their appointments was based on merit and without any interference from the Executive, adding that there has been a cordial relationship between the arms of governments in the state and that they have been working together to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo State in the last five years.

He said the Judiciary has an important part to play towards the achievement of the administration’s Roadmap for Sustainable Development, 2023-2027, and that the commitment of the administration to enforcing the rule of law and ensuring that the state continues to thrive into the future as a state with law-abiding citizens, needs the drive and cooperation of judicial officers.

