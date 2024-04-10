Makinde: Supplications Needed For Nigeria

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday praised Muslim Ummah on the completion of Ramadan. He prayed to Allah to accept the worship of the Muslim Ummah as an act of Ibadah, just as he called on them to use the opportunity of the season to make more supplications to Allah SWT over the situation of the state and the country.

He said: “I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State on witnessing the 1st Day of the Shawwal and the successful completion of the Ramadan Fasting. “It is my prayer that God accepts their worship as Ibadah and grants answers to all their prayers. “I want to call on all Muslims and all residents to continue to make supplications for the country and Oyo State.”