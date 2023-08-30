Makinde Speaks On Why Oyo Delays Palliative Distribution

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday opened up on the reason why the State government delayed the distribution of the Federal Government Palliatives in the state.

The governor claims that his administration has delayed distribution because it needs to carefully plan and take long-lasting steps to secure the state’s economy.

Governor Makinde disclosed this at the beginning of the delivery of palliative care packages to the state’s impoverished and vulnerable citizens.

Speaking at the event, the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SafER) package is developing an initiative that would target 200,000 households and one million families in the state to mitigate the effects of the elimination of gasoline subsidies.

Makinde added that the state opted to postpone the distribution of the 3,000 sacks of rice it had received from the federal government because it knew the amount would not be sufficient to feed the one million families through the targeted 200,000 houses.

He added that to complement the effort, the state government waited till it procured an additional 37,000 bags amounting to a total of 40,000 bags of rice to be shared.

According to the governor, “Some people have been going around on radio and social media asking the whereabouts of the 3,000 bags of rice given to Oyo State by the federal government.

“Others are saying the Federal Government gave us N5 billion and we have embezzled it. Some say there is a trust deficit between the government and the people. Is it so in Oyo State? Don’t you love this administration?”