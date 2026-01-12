Makinde Speaks On Ex-SSG, Adeyemo’s Exit, Swears In Successor

The Oyo State government has explained that relieving the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Olanike Adeyemo of her post was a routine one, noting that the appointment of her successor, Professor Musbau Babatunde, is to ensure that the Seyi Makinde administration finishes strong by 2027 when it leaves office.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, after the swearing-in of the new SSG on Monday, Governor Seyi Makinde said, while it is true that his administration has achieved a lot in governance since 2019, concluding his two-term term exceptionally well, it is crucial to consolidate the legacy he wants to leave behind.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Makinde said that people should not read meaning into the exit of the former Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, as it was a routine decision that he had to take.

Governor Makinde said he believes in the ability of the new SSG to weld the team together and ensure that governance moves seamlessly without any encumbrances.

Oyelade said the Governor recalled that Professor Babatunde was the Head of his team that put together the Economic Road Map for Accelerated Development in Oyo State from 2019 to 2023.

”I appointed him not because he is a Muslim or because he’s from Oyo Town. I appointed him because he’s tested and competent”, the Commissioner quoted the Governor as saying.

The Governor thanked the University of Ibadan community for releasing Professor Babatunde to work with him since 2019. He also thanked the traditional rulers for being worthy stakeholders in the state.