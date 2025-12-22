New Telegraph

December 23, 2025
December 23, 2025
Makinde Signs N892bn 2026 Budget Into Law

…Hints At Possible Supplementary Budget

‎Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, signed into law a sum of N892 billion budget for 2026, New Telegraph reports.

While signing the budget at the Executive Chamber, Secretariat, Ibadan, Makinde called on all stakeholders to work consistently in line with the laid down pattern for full implementation of the budget in the interest and benefit of the people.

‎The Governor emphasised that his administration has maintained a realistic budget performance over the years, noting that the state will not rely only on federal allocation for genuine growth.

‎He then hinted at the possibility of presenting a supplementary budget in 2026 to push the total sum to a trillion naira budget, should the state experience a windfall in its targets for the fiscal year.

‎In his remarks, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin said the timely passage of the bill, in line with financial global practices, is a testament to the cordial synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government.

