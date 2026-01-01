As the World is celebrating the New Year, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday called for unity and cooperation among residents of the state, assuring that state government will intensify efforts to make the pacesetter state a better one for all.

This is as the Governor urged people of the state to support the state government in performing their civic responsibilities, and remain united to build the future everyone dreams for.

Governor Makinde, who made this call in his New Year state broadcast, noted that the government alone cannot develop the state, urging citizens to contribute meaningfully by making Oyo productive, lawful, and peaceful to realize the vision of a better and greater state.

He showered encomium on residents for their resilience, trust, and support throughout 2025, adding that despite the challenges faced, the people and the state remained steadfast.

Giving stock of the administration’s achievements in the outgoing year, Governor Makinde hughlighted the commissioning of key infrastructure projects in Ibadan and the significant progress on the 110km Ibadan Circular Road project.

In a similar vein, the Governor cited the giant strides in transitioning the state’s economy from a consumptive to a productive one, enganced by the Oyo State International Agribusiness Summit and the International Tourism Summit.

Makinde added that these efforts contributed to relative peace in the state amid rising insecurity nationwide.

He, however, said that while 2025 tested the state’s resilience, preparations for 2026—including the signing of the Budget of Economic Expansion—have laid the foundation for significant achievements and economic growth in the New Year.

Governor Makinde said further, “The year 2025 was not an easy one. Across our nation, families and businesses felt economic pressure.

Communities faced uncertainty. Institutions were tested. Many of us had moments when the weight of the times felt heavy.

“Yet, as we reflect on the past twelve months, one truth stands firm. We were hard pressed on every side, but we were not crushed. “We were confronted by uncertainty, but we did not lose hope. We were challenged, but we were not defeated. “This truth guided our work in government throughout the year 2025. In times of pressure, leadership must be calm, focused, and principled. “Despite political distractions and national uncertainty, Oyo State remained steady. Our institutions continued to function. “Governance did not take a back seat. We strengthened democratic processes, upheld due process in public service, and stayed committed to transparency and accountability. “We chose consistency over noise. Systems over shortcuts. Long-term stability over short-term praise. While the year tested us, it did not stop us from building. “In 2025, we continued to invest in infrastructure that improves daily life and supports economic activity. “The commissioning of key transport infrastructure in Ibadan was not just about movement, but about dignity, order, and productivity. “We pushed forward on the 110 km Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road as a strategic economic corridor designed to unlock growth, attract investment, and create jobs for generations to come. Some people thought they could divide us by turning this developmental project into a tool to score cheap political points. “But we remained resilient and focused on leading with empathy, we listened, we acted in line with what is in the best interests of the good people of Oyo State. Under pressure, we did not abandon our development agenda.” Makinde added, “Also in the year 2025, we took decisive steps to strengthen our productive base. Through the Oyo State International Agribusiness Summit and ongoing agribusiness initiatives, we reinforced our belief that agriculture must move beyond subsistence to structured productivity. “We are building systems that connect farmers to markets, processors to supply chains, and investors to opportunities. “Our message has been clear: Oyo State is open for serious business, grounded in planning, value creation, and long-term sustainability. “In August 2025, we hosted the International Tourism Summit. This was not a jamboree. It was a statement of intent. “We are repositioning tourism as a structured economic sector, one that creates jobs, supports small businesses, preserves culture, and attracts global partnerships. “The summit signalled that Oyo State is approaching tourism with clarity, planning, and readiness. And we are already reaping the rewards. On the back of the summit, we are in the process of onboarding investors interested in our Focus-5 tourist sites. “2025 marked another step in diversifying our economy and preparing our State for broader investment opportunities.” The governor also said, “We cannot speak of progress without acknowledging the concerns our people faced during the year. There were moments of insecurity that caused fear and anxiety. “There were environmental challenges that reminded us of our vulnerability. Government responded by working closely with security agencies, strengthening coordination, and improving preparedness for emergencies. “We remained committed to protecting lives, responding with compassion, and maintaining law and order, even when the road was difficult. “We were struck, but not destroyed. Beyond projects and policies, governance must touch the lives of families. In 2025, we continued to prioritise preventive healthcare, education, and social wellbeing. “From public health interventions to youth engagement and community order, our focus remained on protecting households and supporting everyday resilience. “Because development must be felt, we continued to ensure that salaries for civil and public servants were paid throughout the year on the 25th of every month and we topped it up with the 13th month salary in December. We are determined to stay this course till the last day of our service to you, the good people of Oyo State. “As the New Year begins, we have already prepared for what lies ahead. The signing of the 2026 Budget of Economic Expansion reflects our resolve to move forward deliberately. It signals a focus on production, infrastructure completion, investment attraction, and job creation.”