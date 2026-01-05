New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
Makinde Sacks SSG, Adeyemo, Announces Instant Replacement

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced a cabinet reshuffle, sacking the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo, and relieving her of her appointment with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser (Media), Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde has therefore announced the appointment of Professor Musibau Adetunji Babatunde as the new Secretary to the State Government.

The statement further said that Barr. Temilolu Seun Ashamu has been moved from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Also, Governor Makinde has announced his Senior Special Assistant on Public Works, Ademola Aderinto, as a Commissioner-designate. He will consequently be presented to the Oyo State House of Assembly for screening, the release stated.

The statement also announced the appointment of Honourable Abiodun Adedoja as Special Adviser on Energy Security, and Kolawole Elijah Akanmu as Senior Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning.

