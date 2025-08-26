Makinde Resilient, Stabilizing Factor In PDP – Olajide

Adedeji Olajide, a member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, has commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his “resilient and spirited leadership” in repositioning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Olajide, who also serves on the Main Committee of the PDP’s 2025 Elective National Convention and its Zoning Committee, made the remarks in Abuja at the end of the party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He praised Makinde’s pivotal role in fostering rancour-free deliberations and guiding a smooth zoning process, which he said upholds fairness, balance, and the founding principles of the PDP.

According to him, the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket to the South was achieved through Makinde’s deft political management, a move he believes will strengthen internal cohesion and present the PDP as a credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Governor Seyi Makinde has once again shown that he is not only a leader in Oyo State but also a stabilising force within the PDP nationwide,” Olajide said. “His ability to rally diverse interests and ensure a peaceful process speaks volumes of his political maturity. The zoning decision reflects fairness and the collective will of the party.”

Olajide described Makinde as a leader aligned with the vision of the PDP’s founding fathers and a rising national figure shaping developmental politics in Nigeria.

He noted that Makinde’s governance style in Oyo State combining infrastructure growth with people-centred policies has become a model for what the PDP can offer at the national level.

“Governor Makinde is not just the pride of Oyo State; he is a force the entire nation must reckon with in shaping the future of our democracy,” Olajide said. “Under his influence, the PDP is showing the courage and determination to unseat the APC. What we are witnessing is a rebirth of the party anchored on equity, justice, and performance.”

Olajide urged party members nationwide to rally behind Makinde and other reform-minded leaders within the PDP to sustain the momentum toward victory in 2027, stressing that the party remains “the most organised and people-driven political platform in Nigeria.”