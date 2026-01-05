The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in his cabinet re-shuffling.

New Telegraph gathered that Governor Makinde removed Professor Olanike Adeyemo, the Secretary to the State Government, from her position with immediate effect and replaced him with Professor Musibau Adetunji Babatunde.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Makinde nominated Professor Babatunde as his new secretary.

Temilolu Seun Ashamu was transferred as a Commissioner from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Additionally, Ademola Aderinto, Governor Makinde’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Works, was named a Commissioner-designate.

According to the statement, the new appointment will be brought before the Oyo Assembly for screening.

Also, the statement announced the appointment of Kolawole Elijah Akanmu as Senior Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning and Abiodun Adedoja as Special Advisor on Energy Security.