Makinde Reshuffles Cabinet

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved a major cabinet reshuffle, reassigning key members of his executive council to new ministries as part of efforts to reinvigorate governance and strengthen service delivery across the State.

The announcement was contained in an official communication signed by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, and made public on Monday.

According to the statement, Seun Ashamu, formerly the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, will now head the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, who previously led the Ministry of Environment, has been moved to oversee the Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

Also affected by the reshuffle is Dahud Shangodoyin, former Commissioner for Public Works, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

In a similar swap, Solihu Adelabu, who served as Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, will now take charge of the Ministry of Establishments and Training.

Meanwhile, Segun Olayiwola, the outgoing Commissioner for Establishments, has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The statement noted that all reassignments take immediate effect, with Governor Makinde urging the affected commissioners to approach their new roles with renewed dedication and a commitment to the development of Oyo State.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue delivering on its mandate across all sectors, while emphasizing that the reshuffle was aimed at maximizing efficiency and deepening progress in line with the government’s strategic goals.

Share