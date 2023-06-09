Makinde Replies Critics, Says I Will Continue To Go To Aso Rock

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Friday said despite some people’s criticism, he would not stop going to the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, “no matter what anyone says”.

Speaking at the flag off of the dualisation of 8.3km Akobo, Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks, Olorunda Abas Junction, Makinde wondered where he should not have gone when he knows where he could get refund for Federal Government projects carried on by his administration.

Makinde said: “As I go to Abuja to see the President, I know some people have been saying that since the inauguration of the new President, I have gone to Aso Rock about four times within a week. Where do you want me to go?

“Is it Yola you want me to go? Well, I will continue to go to where they will be able to refund Oyo state the monies we have spent on Federal Roads. So, I will continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for a refund.

“So, Mr Chairman of Lagelu local government, as soon as I collect my refund from the Federal Government, you too come and meet me to have your refund”, Makinde stressed.

On the inaugurated road, Makinde said: “Let me announce that Idi Ape to Olorunda Aba has been named as Governor Nyesom Wike Road. The road that stretches from Idi Ape to Olorunda Aba.

“The people of Olorunda Aba, you have endured but relief is here. Any property that will go, we will promptly pay the compensation. The road will be completed within 12 months”, Makinde stressed.

The ceremony was attended by government functionaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, party faithful, among others.